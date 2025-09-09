Manisha Koirala Condemns Nepal Violence, Calls It A ‘Black Day’

Actor Manisha Koirala has voiced strong condemnation of the violent crackdown on protesters in Nepal, describing the events as a “black day” for her homeland. Her remarks come amid deadly unrest led by Gen Z demonstrators protesting corruption and a controversial government ban on social media platforms.

Manisha Koirala speaks out on social media

Hailing from Nepal, Koirala shared a powerful image of a blood-stained shoe on her social media, accompanied by a message in Nepali. Translated, the post read: “Today is a black day for Nepal. When bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice.”

Escalating protests in Nepal

At least 20 people were killed and over 250 injured after Nepalese security forces opened fire on demonstrators near the Parliament in Kathmandu on Monday. The protests began as digital dissent but escalated after Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli banned 26 social media platforms—a move widely perceived as an attempt to suppress criticism amid corruption allegations.

Thousands of young protesters, largely from Gen Z, stormed the Parliament complex, prompting law enforcement to respond with batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets. The clashes quickly turned violent, leading to army deployments in several cities to restore order.

Curfews were imposed in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Birgunj, Bhairahawa, Butwal, Pokhara, Itahari, and Damak. Facing intense political backlash, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned, taking moral responsibility for the bloodshed.

Manisha Koirala’s recent work

Manisha Koirala, celebrated for iconic roles in films such as Dil Se, Bombay, and 1942: A Love Story, recently returned to the screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Her portrayal of Mallikajaan, the matriarch of a courtesan house, received widespread critical acclaim.