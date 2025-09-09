Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentManisha Koirala Condemns Nepal Violence, Calls It A ‘Black Day’

Manisha Koirala Condemns Nepal Violence, Calls It A ‘Black Day’

Manisha Koirala condemns Nepal violence, calling it a “black day,” as protests over social media bans and corruption turn deadly, leaving over 20 dead and 250 injured.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 04:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Manisha Koirala has voiced strong condemnation of the violent crackdown on protesters in Nepal, describing the events as a “black day” for her homeland. Her remarks come amid deadly unrest led by Gen Z demonstrators protesting corruption and a controversial government ban on social media platforms.

Manisha Koirala speaks out on social media

Hailing from Nepal, Koirala shared a powerful image of a blood-stained shoe on her social media, accompanied by a message in Nepali. Translated, the post read: “Today is a black day for Nepal. When bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manisha Koirala (@m_koirala)

Escalating protests in Nepal

At least 20 people were killed and over 250 injured after Nepalese security forces opened fire on demonstrators near the Parliament in Kathmandu on Monday. The protests began as digital dissent but escalated after Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli banned 26 social media platforms—a move widely perceived as an attempt to suppress criticism amid corruption allegations.

Thousands of young protesters, largely from Gen Z, stormed the Parliament complex, prompting law enforcement to respond with batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets. The clashes quickly turned violent, leading to army deployments in several cities to restore order.

Curfews were imposed in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Birgunj, Bhairahawa, Butwal, Pokhara, Itahari, and Damak. Facing intense political backlash, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned, taking moral responsibility for the bloodshed.

Manisha Koirala’s recent work

Manisha Koirala, celebrated for iconic roles in films such as Dil Se, Bombay, and 1942: A Love Story, recently returned to the screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Her portrayal of Mallikajaan, the matriarch of a courtesan house, received widespread critical acclaim.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 04:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Manisha Koirala
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nepal Protesters Torch KP Sharma Oli’s Residence, Supreme Court; Dance And Celebrate Amid Chaos — VIDEOS
Nepal Protesters Torch KP Sharma Oli’s Residence, Supreme Court; Dance And Celebrate Amid Chaos — VIDEOS
World
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Quits After Back-To-Back Resignations Amid Violent Protests
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Quits After Back-To-Back Resignations Amid Violent Protests
World
Nepal Protests: Indian Embassy Issues Helpline As Kathmandu Descends Into Chaos; Air India, IndiGo Suspend Flights
Nepal Protests: Indian Embassy Issues Helpline As Kathmandu Descends Into Chaos; Air India, IndiGo Suspend Flights
World
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nepal Crisis Deepens — Protesters Storm Party Offices, Oli May Flee To Dubai Amid Mounting Resignations
Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget