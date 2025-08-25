Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Malvika Raaj & Pranav Bagga Announce Arrival Of Baby Girl On Instagram

Malvika Raaj, who played young Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and husband Pranav Bagga have welcomed a baby girl. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 10:17 AM (IST)
Actor Malvika Raaj, who charmed audiences as young Poo in the 2001 blockbuster 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', has welcomed a baby girl with her husband Pranav Bagga. The couple shared the exciting news with their fans on Instagram on Sunday, August 23.

Malvika and Pranav posted a pink-themed graphic featuring balloons and tiny footprints, captioned: “From our Hearts to our Arms, Our Baby Girl is Here #babygirl #ourworld #babybagga." The illustration also read: "Pink bows, tiny toes and a love that overflows. Welcome to the world baby girl. 23.08.2025. Malvika And Pranav." Fans and friends quickly flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

 

 
 
 
 
 
A Love Story Years in the Making

Malvika and Pranav’s relationship has been celebrated by fans for years. The actress announced her engagement in August 2023, revealing that Pranav had proposed in Cappadocia, Turkey, surrounded by hot air balloons. After a decade of dating, the couple tied the knot in November 2023 in a beach wedding in Goa, where Malvika wore a golden embroidered lehenga.

Earlier this year, Malvika shared a heartwarming pregnancy announcement with a photo of herself and Pranav twinning in white shirts and grey caps labeled “Mom” and “Dad.” Captioning the post, she wrote: “You + Me = 3 #OurLittleSecret #BabyOnTheWay #MPbaby.”

Malvika Raaj’s Acting Journey

Malvika first won hearts as the young version of Kareena Kapoor’s character Pooja in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001). She later stepped away from acting to focus on education but returned with the Telugu drama 'Jayadev' (2017). Her Bollywood comeback came in 2021 with the action thriller 'Squad', where she played Aria, a skilled sniper. The film premiered on ZEE5. In 2024, she appeared in the MX Player crime-thriller series 'Swipe Crime', an eight-episode mystery set in a university context exploring digital platforms.

With this new chapter of motherhood, Malvika Raaj continues to embrace both her personal and professional milestones.

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 10:17 AM (IST)
