Malayalam Actor Kalabhavan Navas, Found Dead In Kochi Hotel; Heart Attack Suspected

Veteran Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas was found dead in a Kochi hotel at 51. He was in town for a film shoot. Police suspect cardiac arrest as the cause of death.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 10:25 AM (IST)

Renowned Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kalabhavan Navas was found dead in a hotel room in Chottanikkara, Kochi, on Friday evening, sending shockwaves through the Malayalam entertainment industry. The 51-year-old was in town for the filming of Prakambanam, a Malayalam movie.

According to PTI, hotel staff discovered Navas unconscious in his room after he failed to show up for check-out. They immediately alerted authorities. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Preliminary police investigations suggest the cause of death was a cardiac arrest. No suspicious circumstances were reported from the hotel room.

Navas’s body has been moved to SD Tata Hospital in Chottanikkara. A post-mortem is scheduled to take place at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, on Saturday to officially determine the cause of death. His remains will then be handed over to his family.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences, mourning the loss of a beloved and versatile figure in Malayalam cinema.

A Career Rooted in Laughter and Artistry

Kalabhavan Navas began his cinematic journey in 1995 with the film Chaithanyam and quickly became a familiar face in Malayalam households. He was celebrated not just for his acting chops, but also for his talent in mimicry and playback singing—an entertainer in the truest sense.

Over the years, he built an impressive filmography, featuring in popular titles such as Mimics Action 500 (1995), Hitler Brothers (1997), Junior Mandrake (1997), Mattupetti Machan (1998), Amma Ammaayiyamma (1998), Chandamama (1999), and Thillana Thillana (2003).

He continued his run in Malayalam cinema with notable roles in Chakkara Muthu (2006), Chattambinadu (2009), Senior Mandrake and Valiyangadi (2010), Veeraputhran (2011), Thalsamayam Oru Penkutty (2012), ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi (2013), John Honai (2015), and Mera Naam Shaji (2019), among others.

A Beloved Face on Television

Beyond the silver screen, Navas was also a familiar presence on Malayalam television. He brought his wit and charm to the small screen as a judge on popular reality shows including Comedy Masters, Comedy Stars Season 2, and Thakarppan Comedy. His ability to connect with audiences—whether through humor, heartfelt performances, or song—earned him a lasting place in the hearts of fans across Kerala.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 07:59 AM (IST)
Cardiac Arrest Kerala News Malayalam Cinema Malayalam Film Industry Breaking News Malayalam Actor ABP Live Kalabhavan Navas Mimicry Artist Kochi Hotel Death Prakambanam Movie
