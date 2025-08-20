Malaika Arora Hails Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood* Preview

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is impressed with Aryan Khan’s much-talked-about directorial debut, 'The Ba**ds of Bollywood'. Soon after the preview dropped on Wednesday, Malaika shared her excitement on Instagram, tagging Aryan and his mother Gauri Khan. Adding five-star emojis, she hinted that the series is destined for success.

A Glimpse Into Aryan Khan’s Debut Series

The preview introduces audiences to Lakshya as Aasman Singh, with a voiceover by Shah Rukh Khan. The storyline follows Aasman, an outsider in the film industry, who not only manages to deliver a hit but also falls in love with superstar Arjun Talvar’s (played by Bobby Deol) daughter, portrayed by Sahher Bambba.

The teaser also showcases Raghav Juyal as Lakshya’s close friend, while Mona Singh steps into the role of his mother. Adding to the excitement, Bollywood big names including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar appear in the series teaser.

Interestingly, while Shah Rukh Khan himself is absent from the preview, reports suggest that he may make a special appearance in the finale episode.

Aryan Khan Expresses Gratitude

At the Mumbai trailer launch event, Aryan Khan thanked his entire team and partners who made the project possible. He said, “I want to thank all those people, without whom it would have been impossible to make this show – the entire team of Netflix, the entire team of Red Chillies, T-Series, and Bhushan Ji (Bhushan Kumar), my co-creator, Manav and Bilal, and of course my whole cast and crew.”

The debutant director also reserved a special mention for his mother, Gauri Khan, who has produced the series. “Now, I would like to call my mother (Gauri Khan) on stage for producing this show, and most importantly, for producing me,” he said, drawing warm applause.

A Star-Studded Project in the Making

With a mix of established stars and fresh faces, Aryan Khan’s debut series is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most-anticipated Indian originals. The buzz has only grown stronger with Malaika Arora’s endorsement and the promise of a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.