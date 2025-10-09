Malaika Arora Hints At Joy Over Arbaaz Khan’s Newborn, Reacts To Arhaan Khan’s Family Photos

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMalaika Arora Hints At Joy Over Arbaaz Khan’s Newborn, Reacts To Arhaan Khan’s Family Photos

Arhaan Khan posts adorable family moments with siblings; Malaika Arora and Sshura Khan react, celebrating the new baby girl in the family.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 09:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Arhaan Khan, son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, recently treated fans to a heartwarming glimpse of his life with his younger siblings through a carousel of pictures on social media. 

Arhaan Khan Bonds with Younger Siblings

The series captured his moments of play, care, and bonding, reflecting his nurturing side. Fans were quick to shower the post with love, while Malaika Arora and stepmother Sshura Khan also left affectionate reactions.

The first picture showcased Arhaan walking down a tree-lined path with his younger sisters perched on his shoulders, showing the bond they share. Another image showed him playing indoors with his siblings, highlighting his role as a caring elder brother. In a fun outdoor frame, his little sister, daughter of Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, rode a pony while Arhaan walked alongside, ensuring her safety and enjoyment.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arhaan Khan (@iamarhaankhan)

Celebrating the New Baby Girl

A particularly touching part of the carousel included scenes from Sshura Khan's pastel-themed baby shower, complete with giant teddy bears, symbolizing the family’s joy at welcoming the newest member. The highlight of the post, however, was an image of a man carrying a baby in a sling carrier, subtly hinting at Arhaan embracing his new role as an elder brother again. 

Arbaaz Khan and his wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan, have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Sipaara Khan.

Sshura was admitted to the hospital on October 4, following a private baby shower attended by close friends and family, including Salman Khan and Arhaan Khan.

The couple had tied the knot in a private nikah ceremony on December 24, 2023, at Sshura’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s Mumbai residence. Arbaaz shared on Instagram, “In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on!”

This marks a new chapter for Arbaaz, who is already father to 22-year-old Arhaan Khan from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 09:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arhaan Khan Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan
Read more
