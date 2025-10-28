Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mahira Khan Shuts Down Facelift Buzz, Says Makeup Experiment Led To Her ‘Snatched Look’

Mahira Khan has dismissed facelift rumours after her recent Lahore appearance with Fawad Khan, revealing that her “snatched look” was the result of a makeup experiment gone wrong.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 06:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has put an end to ongoing speculation about her changed appearance following her recent public appearance in Lahore with Fawad Khan, where the duo promoted their upcoming film Neelofar. The actor dismissed rumours of undergoing cosmetic procedures, clarifying that her altered look was the result of a makeup experiment that didn’t go as planned. She revealed that her makeup artist had attempted an eyebrow-lifting technique to give her a “snatched look,” but it went wrong.

Mahira clears the air about cosmetic procedure

Addressing the rumours directly, Mahira took to Instagram Stories (as shared by Niche Lifestyle on October 27) and playfully said, “I have recently come back from Lahore, and I'm hearing that people are saying I have gone through an eyebrow lift. Should I show you my eyebrow-lifting talent?” In the video, she humorously demonstrated her ability to lift her eyebrows naturally, further proving there was no truth to the facelift claims.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

Later, Mahira also responded to a critical remark on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Thank you for the love, but why would I do a facelift right now (not that I’m judging anyone who would or has). My makeup artist did some hair-lift things to give a ‘snatched look’ — in two parts. And it wasn’t done right. Anyhow… lesson learnt. Moving on. Lots of love.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

About Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan's film Neelofar

Meanwhile, the Raees star is gearing up for the release of Neelofar, her much-anticipated film opposite Fawad Khan. The romantic drama, which has been in production for several years, is finally slated to hit theatres on November 28, 2025. Directed and written by Ammar Rasool, the film features Fawad as a writer and Mahira as Neelofar, a visually impaired woman whose bond with him unfolds into a moving love story. Produced by Usaf Shariq, with Fawad Khan and Hassaan Khalid serving as executive producers, the film also stars Madiha Imam, Sarwat Gilani, Atiqa Odho, Behroze Sabzwari, Gohar Rasheed, and others.

A recently released teaser offers glimpses of Mahira and Fawad sharing tender moments, dancing, and enjoying carefree rides together — promising a visually poetic narrative. Neelofar marks the beloved pair’s third on-screen collaboration after their iconic performances in the TV series Humsafar and the blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt. Their reunion has created massive anticipation among fans, with many calling it one of Pakistani cinema’s most awaited releases of the decade.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 06:45 PM (IST)
Mahira Khan Fawad Khan
