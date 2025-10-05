Mahayoddha Rama Trailer Out: A Breathtaking Animated Yet Real Retelling Of The Ramayana

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMahayoddha Rama Trailer Out: A Breathtaking Animated Yet Real Retelling Of The Ramayana

"Mahayoddha Rama," a visually stunning animated film, reimagines the Ramayana with lifelike animation and emotional depth.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 01:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The much-awaited trailer of Mahayoddha Rama has finally been unveiled, offering audiences a visual spectacle that blends the grandeur of animation with the emotional depth of live-action storytelling. Bringing to life the timeless legend of Lord Ram, this film reimagines the Ramayana through a stunning “animated yet real” cinematic experience that promises to redefine Indian mythological storytelling.

The trailer offers glimpses of breathtaking battle sequences, celestial landscapes, and moments of profound devotion. From Lord Ram’s unwavering resolve to the fierce intensity of Ravan’s might, every scene resonates with spiritual symbolism and cinematic brilliance.

Audiences and critics alike have praised the trailer for its lifelike animation, soulful music, and emotional resonance—calling it “a spiritual experience on screen.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Contiloe Pictures (@contiloepictures)

Speaking about the vision behind the project, producer Abhimanyu Singh shared  “Ramayan is the soul of Indian storytelling, and with Mahayoddha Rama we have used high-end animation to retell Valmiki’s great epic in a heroic avatar. Our aim is to create an immersive 3D journey that transports audiences into the world of Rama. By blending timeless mythology with modern cinematic techniques, the film brings alive the grandeur of the Ramayan in a way that resonates with today’s generation while honoring its cultural roots.”

Produced by Abhimanyu Singh and Roopali Singh, and directed by Raizada Rohit Jaising Vaid. 

The film’s powerful writing comes from Varun Grover, Sameer Sharma, and Rahul Patel, with soul-stirring lyrics by Javed Akhtar and music composed by the late Aadesh Shrivastava and Souvyk Chakraborty.

Mahayoddha Rama is set for a worldwide theatrical release on the 17th October 2025, coinciding with Diwali, making it the perfect festive treat for families across generations.

 

 

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 01:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahayoddha Rama
