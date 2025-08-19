Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj Dethrone Ahaan Panday On IMDb After Coolie’s Storm

The release of 'Coolie' has reshuffled IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities rankings, with director Lokesh Kanagaraj soaring to the number one spot and superstar Rajinikanth claiming second place. The shift comes just weeks after 'Saiyaara' (released on 18 July) propelled director Mohit Suri and breakout stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to the top three positions.

This week, however, the competition looks different. Sridevi, who continues to be celebrated on her birth anniversary (13 August), holds the third spot. Meanwhile, Ahaan Panday slides to fourth place.

Aamir Khan Makes a Cameo and a Comeback

One of the biggest surprises on the list is Aamir Khan, who lands in the seventh position after a brief but memorable cameo as Dahaa in 'Coolie'. The 'War 2' clash with 'Coolie' has also brought its stars into the spotlight. Hrithik Roshan is ranked eighth, Jr NTR sits at eleventh, and Kiara Advani secures the fifteenth position.

Despite the shuffle, Saiyaara stars continue to shine. Aneet Padda now ranks ninth, while she and Ahaan were recently recognized with the IMDb Breakout Star STARmeter Awards for their rising popularity.

Coolie’s Box Office Dominance

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Coolie' is a standalone action drama outside his established cinematic universe (Kaithi, Vikram, Leo). The film follows Deva (Rajinikanth), a former union leader seeking the truth behind his friend Rajasekhar’s (Sathyaraj) mysterious death. His journey pits him against crime boss Simon (Nagarjuna) and his aide Dayal (Soubin Shahir).

The ensemble also features Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Rachita Ram, and Aamir Khan in a cameo. At the box office, the film registered a ₹194 crore net opening weekend in India and crossed the ₹200 crore milestone by Monday, despite a noticeable dip in collections. All eyes are now on its performance through the first week.