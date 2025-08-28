Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Linkin Park Is Finally Coming To India. Here's Everything We Know

Linkin Park Is Finally Coming To India. Here’s Everything We Know

After years of whispers, false alarms, and mounting anticipation, legendary American nu-metal band Linkin Park is officially making their India debut.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 06:28 PM (IST)
The wait is over. After years of whispers, false alarms, and mounting anticipation, legendary American nu-metal band Linkin Park is officially making their India debut. The group will perform at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 25, 2026, concert widely speculated to be part of Lollapalooza India.

Linkin Park makes their India debut

The buzz, which has been simmering for months, reached a fever pitch today when ticket sales went live and fans received a newsletter directly from the band featuring the festival’s poster. Co-founder Mike Shinoda captured the mutual excitement, saying, “India has been somewhere we’ve wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can’t wait to finally bring our live show to them.”

Interestingly, eagle-eyed fans first spotted the India date on the band’s official From Zero World Tour schedule earlier this year, only to see it disappear within hours, sparking speculation about a possible Lollapalooza headliner slot. Though organisers have yet to issue a statement, the band’s own announcement has effectively confirmed the long-awaited performance.

A comeback years in the making

This concert isn’t just another stop on a world tour, it’s a defining moment in Linkin Park’s journey. The From Zero World Tour marks their return to the stage after a prolonged hiatus, introducing a revitalised lineup featuring Emily Armstrong on vocals, Colin Brittain on drums, and Alex Federer on guitar. The band’s resurgence began in 2024, seven years after the devastating loss of frontman Chester Bennington in 2017, signalling a bold new chapter for one of the most influential acts of the 2000s.

For Indian fans, many of whom grew up on Hybrid Theory and Meteora, this announcement feels deeply personal. Linkin Park’s music wasn’t just a soundtrack; it was a rite of passage that shaped an entire generation’s identity. Their long-awaited arrival on Indian soil transforms this concert into a cultural milestone.

With tickets already selling fast, January 25, 2026, is set to be a night of nostalgia, catharsis, and history in the making—a moment two decades in the waiting.

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 06:28 PM (IST)
Linkin Park Lollapalooza India
