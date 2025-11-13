Linkin Park Adds Bengaluru Show To India Debut Tour: Date, Venue, And Ticket Details

Linkin Park, one of the most celebrated rock bands of all time, is set to make its long-awaited India debut even grander. The group has announced an additional standalone concert in Bengaluru, to be held on January 23, 2026, at Brigade Innovation Gardens, following their headlining performance at Lollapalooza India 2026. This marks the band’s first-ever tour in India, now spanning two major cities — a moment that fans have been anticipating for years.

“This past year on the From Zero World Tour has been incredible. When we announced Lollapalooza India, the warmth and excitement from fans was overwhelming, and we decided that one show just wasn’t enough. We’re thrilled to bring the tour to both Bengaluru and Mumbai on our first-ever trip to India," band member Mike Shinoda said.

Comprising Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain, the band is making its return to the global stage after a triumphant comeback year. The announcement was made on Instagram on Thursday, instantly sending Indian fans into a frenzy.

The India leg of their ‘From Zero World Tour’ is expected to pull massive crowds, underlining Linkin Park’s enduring legacy and their unmatched influence across generations of rock enthusiasts.

Ticket details for Linkin Park concerts

Tickets for the shows will be available exclusively on BookMyShow. Pre-sales for LPU Legacy Members will begin on Friday, November 14 at 11 AM IST, followed by LPU Passport Plus Members at 1 PM IST the same day. The general sale will open on Saturday, November 15 at 12 PM IST, giving fans across the country a fair chance to secure their spot for what promises to be an unforgettable live experience.

Bengaluru and Mumbai concerts

Both the Bengaluru and Mumbai concerts will feature songs from the band’s chart-topping album From Zero, which debuted at number one in 14 countries. Fans can expect a blend of their latest hits like The Emptiness Machine and Heavy Is the Crown—the official League of Legends World Championship anthem—alongside timeless classics including In the End, Numb, Somewhere I Belong, and Faint.

To make the Bengaluru leg even more electrifying, Indian folk-metal powerhouse Bloodywood will open the show, ensuring an explosive start to a night that promises to be one for the books.