Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentLinkin Park Adds Bengaluru Show To India Debut Tour: Date, Venue, And Ticket Details

Linkin Park Adds Bengaluru Show To India Debut Tour: Date, Venue, And Ticket Details

Linkin Park has announced a standalone concert in Bengaluru on January 23, 2026, following their Lollapalooza India performance. The show marks the band’s first-ever tour in India.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Linkin Park, one of the most celebrated rock bands of all time, is set to make its long-awaited India debut even grander. The group has announced an additional standalone concert in Bengaluru, to be held on January 23, 2026, at Brigade Innovation Gardens, following their headlining performance at Lollapalooza India 2026. This marks the band’s first-ever tour in India, now spanning two major cities — a moment that fans have been anticipating for years.

“This past year on the From Zero World Tour has been incredible. When we announced Lollapalooza India, the warmth and excitement from fans was overwhelming, and we decided that one show just wasn’t enough. We’re thrilled to bring the tour to both Bengaluru and Mumbai on our first-ever trip to India," band member Mike Shinoda said.

Comprising Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain, the band is making its return to the global stage after a triumphant comeback year. The announcement was made on Instagram on Thursday, instantly sending Indian fans into a frenzy.

The India leg of their ‘From Zero World Tour’ is expected to pull massive crowds, underlining Linkin Park’s enduring legacy and their unmatched influence across generations of rock enthusiasts.

Ticket details for Linkin Park concerts

Tickets for the shows will be available exclusively on BookMyShow. Pre-sales for LPU Legacy Members will begin on Friday, November 14 at 11 AM IST, followed by LPU Passport Plus Members at 1 PM IST the same day. The general sale will open on Saturday, November 15 at 12 PM IST, giving fans across the country a fair chance to secure their spot for what promises to be an unforgettable live experience.

Bengaluru and Mumbai concerts

Both the Bengaluru and Mumbai concerts will feature songs from the band’s chart-topping album From Zero, which debuted at number one in 14 countries. Fans can expect a blend of their latest hits like The Emptiness Machine and Heavy Is the Crown—the official League of Legends World Championship anthem—alongside timeless classics including In the End, Numb, Somewhere I Belong, and Faint.

To make the Bengaluru leg even more electrifying, Indian folk-metal powerhouse Bloodywood will open the show, ensuring an explosive start to a night that promises to be one for the books.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Linkin Park
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Delhi Blast Probe: Who Is Javed Siddiqui? Al-Falah University Founder Under Fresh Scrutiny
Delhi Blast Probe: Who Is Javed Siddiqui? Al-Falah University Founder Under Fresh Scrutiny
India
Delhi Blast: Brezza Linked To Jaish-e-Mohammad Module Found At Al-Falah University
Delhi Blast: Brezza Linked To Jaish-e-Mohammad Module Found At Al-Falah University
News
Bihar Election Result 2025: When Will Counting Start And When Will First Trends Come In?
Bihar Election Result 2025: When Will Counting Start And When Will First Trends Come In?
India
‘Even Masks Not Enough’: As Delhi Pollution Hits ‘Severe’, Supreme Court Throws A Sharp Question At Lawyers
‘Even Masks Not Enough’: As Delhi Pollution Hits ‘Severe’, Supreme Court Throws A Sharp Question At Lawyers
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Doctor Umar’s Explosive i20 Car Spotted in Delhi’s Connaught Place | ABP NEWS
Faridabad Cache Revealed: 2,563 kg Ammonium Nitrate Recovered; Doctors’ Network Linked to Red Fort Blast
New CCTV Footage Reveals Moments Before and After the Delhi Car Blast Near Red Fort
Red Fort Car Blast: From Faridabad to Red Fort: Inside Dr. Umar’s 48-Hour Terror Trail and the Turkey Connection
Delhi Red Fort Blast Probe: New CCTV Footage Shows Dr. Umar Near Turkman Gate Mosque | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget