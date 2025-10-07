Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment'Life Took A New Turn After Bigg Boss': Shilpa Shirodkar On Her Post-Show Journey

'Life Took A New Turn After Bigg Boss': Shilpa Shirodkar On Her Post-Show Journey

Shilpa Shirodkar celebrated the anniversary of her "Bigg Boss 18" experience, claiming it changed her life. She expressed gratitude to housemates, the BB team, and Salman Khan.

By : IANS | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 07:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar claimed that her time in the "Bigg Boss 18" house ended up changing her life a year after the season of the Salman Khan hosted reality show came to an end.

The 'Ek Mutthi Aasmaan' actress dropped a couple of videos and photos of herself from "Bigg Boss" on Instagram.

Reflecting on her journey on the reality show, Shilpa penned, "One year ago, I stepped into the house that changed my life, the world of #BiggBoss18. Looking back, those were some of the most challenging, exciting, and ultimately, the best days of my life. I wouldn’t trade that experience for anything."

Expressing her gratitude to her housemates and the BB team, the 'Gopi Kishan' actress added, "To the BB team, my housemates, and all the Bigg Boss fans, thank you for making that journey so incredibly memorable. A special thank you to the one and only @beingsalmankhan for his guidance. I’ll forever be a BB fan (and a fan of the host!) And you know what I always say... if the doors to the Bigg Boss house open for me again? I’m running back in a heartbeat! (red heart emoji) #1YearToBiggBoss18 #ShilpaShirodkar."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit (@shilpashirodkar73)

Refreshing your memory, Shilpa was eliminated from the 'BB' house a couple of days before the finale, with Karan Veer Mehra lifting the trophy.

Work-wise, Shilpa will next be seen in the highly talked about supernatural drama "Jatadhara", co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu.

Calling her character “complex and intriguing, Shilpa shared, "I am so happy and thrilled to be a part of Jatadhara. It's a film that will surely take the audience on a supernatural and mysterious ride! It has incredible, stunning visuals and a storyline that will definitely leave an impact on all of you!”

“One can tell how passionate she is about storytelling! My character, Shobha, is quite a powerful one. It's so complex and intriguing. I have put my heart and soul into bringing this character to life and I am excited for everybody to watch it on screens!" she added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Oct 2025 07:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss Shilpa Shirodkar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
Trump Announces 25% Tariffs On Medium, Heavy-Duty Trucks From November 1
India
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
‘Every Indian Angered’: PM Modi Speaks To CJI Gavai After Bid To Hurl Shoe At Him In Supreme Court
Election 2025
Bihar Election Dates Out: Amit Shah, Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor, Congress Set Tone For Battle
Bihar Election Dates Out: Amit Shah, Tejashwi Yadav, Prashant Kishor, Congress Set Tone For Battle
Election 2025
MATRIZE–IANS Bihar Opinion Poll Projects Clear NDA Edge; Know Which Party Is Expected To Be Frontrunner
MATRIZE–IANS Bihar Opinion Poll Projects Clear NDA Edge; Know Which Party Is Expected To Be Frontrunner
Advertisement

Videos

BJP MP Khagen Murmu Injured During Stone Attack In Jalpaiguri | ABP News
Maharashtra: Train Catches Fire In Nanded, Reason Remains Unclear | ABP News
Car Catches Destructive Fire In Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh | ABP News
Lawyer Attempts Physical Violence, Thretens Supreme Court Judge | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Election Dates To Be Announced Today, Clash Over Seats Continue | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget