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HomeEntertainmentKoreanBTS Releases ‘SWIM’ Music Video From Comeback Album ARIRANG, Marking Powerful Return

BTS Releases ‘SWIM’ Music Video From Comeback Album ARIRANG, Marking Powerful Return

BTS release ‘SWIM’ music video from their comeback album ARIRANG. Here’s all about the album, concert, tour plans and global fan reactions.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
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Global K-pop phenomenon BTS have officially stepped into a new era with the release of their latest music video ‘SWIM’, part of their much-anticipated fifth studio album ARIRANG. After years of waiting, the group’s return has ignited excitement across fan communities worldwide, blending music, storytelling and cultural depth into a striking comeback moment.

ALSO READ: Kpop Demon Hunters To Have Global Tour? Netflix Eyes Live Shows After Oscar Win

‘SWIM’ Music Video Sets The Tone

The newly released ‘SWIM’ visual arrives as the leading highlight of ARIRANG, offering a cinematic take on themes of self-discovery and emotional resilience. Set against evocative backdrops in Lisbon, the video follows a symbolic journey, with the members portrayed as travellers navigating life’s uncertainties.

Actress Lili Reinhart features prominently, playing a character caught in a search for connection, weaving through memories and fleeting encounters. As the narrative unfolds, the visuals mirror the song’s deeper message of not giving up, even when direction feels lost.

Album ARIRANG Draws From Cultural Roots

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

The 14-track album ARIRANG takes its name from a traditional Korean folk song widely associated with identity, separation and longing. The reference adds a layer of cultural significance, positioning the album as both a musical and emotional statement.

This project also marks a major creative collaboration, bringing together international names like Diplo, Kevin Parker, Ryan Tedder and Flume, among others. The result is a diverse sonic landscape that blends global influences with BTS’ signature storytelling.

Comeback Concert And Global Tour Plans

To celebrate the release, BTS are set to headline a major comeback performance at Gwanghwamun Square. The event is expected to draw thousands of fans and will also be streamed globally, extending the experience beyond physical boundaries.

Following the launch, the group will embark on an expansive world tour covering 34 regions, with additional international dates, including Australia, planned for 2027.

A New Chapter After Military Service

ARIRANG arrives as BTS’ first full-group release after completing mandatory military service in 2025, making this comeback especially meaningful for fans. The album not only signals their return but also reflects a matured artistic direction shaped by time, experience and reflection.

With ‘SWIM’ leading the charge, BTS appear to be navigating a fresh chapter, one that blends introspection with global ambition. The scale of this comeback suggests it’s not just a return, but a redefinition of their musical identity.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are BTS's plans following the release of ARIRANG?

BTS will headline a comeback performance and embark on a world tour covering 34 regions, with additional dates planned for 2027.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
BTS Comeback BTS ARIRANG Album BTS SWIM MV
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