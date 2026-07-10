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English NewsEntertainmentKoreanBTS Team Expands As BIGHIT MUSIC Announces Seven New Full-Time Job Openings

BTS Team Expands As BIGHIT MUSIC Announces Seven New Full-Time Job Openings

BIGHIT MUSIC has announced seven full-time job openings dedicated to BTS at HYBE headquarters in Seoul, covering marketing, live performance, content production, styling and design.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 01:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BIGHIT Music launches recruitment drive for seven BTS roles.
  • These full-time roles span creative, production, and strategy.
  • New roles cover various BTS activities; experience requirements differ.

BIGHIT MUSIC has launched a fresh recruitment drive with seven full-time openings dedicated to supporting BTS. Based at HYBE's headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul, the vacancies span creative, production and strategic departments, offering opportunities for professionals with varying levels of experience. The announcement has also drawn attention from fans, with many suggesting that several of the roles appear to be geared towards younger applicants.

ALSO READ: WATCH | IShowSpeed Names BTS As His Favourite K-Pop Group, Confession Wins Over ARMY

Seven New Full-Time BTS Roles Announced

The company is recruiting for a broad range of positions that will directly support BTS across different aspects of the group's activities. The newly listed roles include:

  • Senior Artist Marketer (Album and Brand Strategy)
  • Production PM
  • Content Production Team (Live Performance)
  • Content Planning (Photo Content Production)
  • Artist's Exhibition Performance Part
  • Style Directing
  • BX Design

All positions are full-time and will be based in Yongsan, Seoul, where HYBE's headquarters are located.

Experience Requirements Differ By Position

The eligibility criteria vary depending on the role. While some vacancies require candidates with more than seven years of professional experience, others are open to applicants with comparatively fewer years in the industry, allowing professionals from different career stages to apply.

ALSO READ: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Gets CBFC Clearance With ‘A’ Certificate, Releases On July 24

Roles Span Creative And Operational Responsibilities

The recruitment covers a wide range of responsibilities linked to BTS' ongoing activities. Successful candidates could contribute to marketing campaigns, live performance production, content planning, exhibition projects, styling, brand experience design and other fan-focused initiatives.

The positions also involve work ranging from concert content production and photo shoot planning to developing BTS' visual identity, brand strategy, stage experiences and audience-facing projects.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What new initiative has BIGHIT MUSIC launched?

BIGHIT MUSIC has launched a fresh recruitment drive with seven full-time openings dedicated to supporting BTS. These roles are based at HYBE's headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul.

What types of positions are open at BIGHIT MUSIC for BTS support?

The roles span creative, production, and strategic departments. Examples include Senior Artist Marketer, Production PM, Content Production, and Style Directing.

Where are the new full-time positions for BTS support located?

All newly listed full-time positions are based at HYBE's headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul.

What are the experience requirements for the new roles?

Eligibility criteria vary by position. Some roles require over seven years of professional experience, while others are open to applicants with fewer years in the industry.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 01:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
K-Pop Seoul HYBE ENtertainment News Bighit Music BTS K-pop
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