BTS Team Expands As BIGHIT MUSIC Announces Seven New Full-Time Job Openings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BIGHIT Music launches recruitment drive for seven BTS roles.

These full-time roles span creative, production, and strategy.

New roles cover various BTS activities; experience requirements differ.

BIGHIT MUSIC has launched a fresh recruitment drive with seven full-time openings dedicated to supporting BTS. Based at HYBE's headquarters in Yongsan, Seoul, the vacancies span creative, production and strategic departments, offering opportunities for professionals with varying levels of experience. The announcement has also drawn attention from fans, with many suggesting that several of the roles appear to be geared towards younger applicants.

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Seven New Full-Time BTS Roles Announced

The company is recruiting for a broad range of positions that will directly support BTS across different aspects of the group's activities. The newly listed roles include:

Senior Artist Marketer (Album and Brand Strategy)

Production PM

Content Production Team (Live Performance)

Content Planning (Photo Content Production)

Artist's Exhibition Performance Part

Style Directing

BX Design

All positions are full-time and will be based in Yongsan, Seoul, where HYBE's headquarters are located.

BIGHIT MUSIC Current Job Openings for BTS Team:



- Senior Artist Marketer (Album & Brand Strategy)

- Production PM

- Content Production Team (Live Performance)

- Content planning (photo content production)

- Artist's exhibition performance part

- Style Directing

- BX (Brand… pic.twitter.com/pjcscbyHh2 — ⊙⊝⊜ (@ameviil) June 18, 2026

Experience Requirements Differ By Position

The eligibility criteria vary depending on the role. While some vacancies require candidates with more than seven years of professional experience, others are open to applicants with comparatively fewer years in the industry, allowing professionals from different career stages to apply.

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Roles Span Creative And Operational Responsibilities

The recruitment covers a wide range of responsibilities linked to BTS' ongoing activities. Successful candidates could contribute to marketing campaigns, live performance production, content planning, exhibition projects, styling, brand experience design and other fan-focused initiatives.

The positions also involve work ranging from concert content production and photo shoot planning to developing BTS' visual identity, brand strategy, stage experiences and audience-facing projects.