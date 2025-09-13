Khushi Kapoor Opens Up About Lessons Learnt From Arjun, Janhvi And Late Mother Sridevi

Star kids, often labeled as ‘nepo babies’ on the internet, are believed to have it easy in the film industry. While they do have certain privileges, each one has their own struggles and journey. However, growing up in a family of actors does give them a unique perspective and exposure.

Khushi Kapoor, the youngest daughter of producer Boney Kapoor, has grown up witnessing the acting careers of her late mother Sridevi, sister Janhvi Kapoor, and half-brother Arjun Kapoor. In a recent interview, Khushi opened up about the invaluable lessons she has learned from each of them.

On Learning from Arjun Kapoor

In a chat with Filmfare, Khushi revealed how her half-brother Arjun Kapoor has been a source of guidance and emotional support. She shared, “I think I've learned something from everyone in my family. I think I've learned resilience and strength from Arjun. I think he has so much wisdom and so much strength in him and whenever I feel down about something I always message him and he always has the right things to say and sometimes it's just the support that you need from another person and I think I've learned that from him.”

She also praised her half-sister Anshula Kapoor, describing her as the ‘best caretaker’ who always has everything under control.

On Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi’s Influence

Talking about her sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi said, “And I think Janhvi is the most loyal and fierce person I've ever met. She will fight for everyone she loves and I think I've learned that from her. She'll defend you till death and I think I have so much respect for her for being able to do that.”

Reflecting on her late mother Sridevi, Khushi added, “And I think I've learned so much from my mom. I think I've just watched her working for so many years and taking care of us as a family, not working for the years that she was raising us, I think I've just learned how to be a nurturer because I've seen her do it for so long.”

Khushi Kapoor’s Film Journey

After making her acting debut with The Archies in 2023, Khushi starred in two films in 2025—Loveyapa opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Nadaaniyan, which marked the debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Up next, she is reportedly set to star in Mom 2, continuing the legacy of Sridevi’s acclaimed 2017 film Mom.