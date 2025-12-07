Katy Perry Goes Instagram-Official With Justin Trudeau In Romantic Japan Post

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentKaty Perry Goes Instagram-Official With Justin Trudeau In Romantic Japan Post

Katy Perry confirms her relationship with Justin Trudeau through intimate Japan photos on Instagram, sharing cosy selfies and moments from her Tokyo trip.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

American pop icon Katy Perry has officially confirmed her relationship with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, putting weeks of speculation to rest. The singer made the announcement through a series of intimate photos on Instagram from their recent trip to Japan, including a cheek-to-cheek selfie that left fans buzzing. Her post also featured a video of the pair sharing a quiet meal and enjoying moments together, captioned simply, 'tokyo times on tour and more.'

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Katy Makes It Insta Official With Justin Trudeau

On Saturday, the Firework singer posted a series of photos and videos from her time in Tokyo, where she was joined by Trudeau. The collection captured everything from sweet selfies to candid moments during meals and art exhibitions.

One photo shows the 41-year-old musician and the 53-year-old former leader snuggled together, posing cheek to cheek against a backdrop of crisp autumn foliage. A video in the same post reveals the pair sharing a quiet meal, exchanging soft glances as Katy enjoyed sushi while Justin watched affectionately.

Another clip highlights the duo exploring what appears to be an immersive art installation. Standing before a shimmering wall of lights, they look up as the camera pans toward a glowing ceiling.

Their Japan Outing Draws Attention

Katy is currently on the Japan leg of her ongoing Lifetime Tour, and Justin seems to have joined her on the road. On Monday, the couple was spotted holding hands while strolling through Tokyo’s bustling Asakusa district before heading to a restaurant for dinner and a show.

Their trip also included a double date with Japan’s former prime minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko Kishida, adding another layer of intrigue to their high-profile outing.

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Katy Perry Justin Trudeau Katy Perry Justin Trudeau Katy Perry Relationship Katy Perry Instagram Katy Perry Japan Trip
Read more
