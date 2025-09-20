Katrina Kaif Pregnancy Rumours Intensify As Baby Bump Photo Goes Viral

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentKatrina Kaif Pregnancy Rumours Intensify As Baby Bump Photo Goes Viral

Rumours of Katrina Kaif's pregnancy resurfaced after a photo showing a possible baby bump circulated online, sparking fan excitement. Speculation began earlier with her choice of clothing.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 10:43 AM (IST)

For months, reports of Katrina Kaif expecting her first child with husband Vicky Kaushal have been making headlines. While the couple has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, a new photo circulating on social media shows Katrina with a visible baby bump, reigniting fan speculation and excitement.

Viral Photo Shows Katrina’s Baby Bump

The recently surfaced image shows Katrina Kaif posing in a maroon gown, her baby bump clearly visible. It is currently unclear whether the photo is from a maternity photoshoot or part of an advertisement shoot.

Following its circulation on Reddit, fans flocked to social media to congratulate the actress.

Comments included: “So so happy for her…. Congratulations! .. 🧿🧿🧿❤️❤️❤️,” “My inner 14-year-old fan is screaming.

Congratulations. 🧿,” and “For a moment I thought it was some throwback to pregnant Kareena. But wohooo!! Congratulations.”

 

Here she is, BTS new picture of Katrina kaif for what looks like an ad
byu/Naive_Cause8984 inBollyBlindsNGossip

How the Pregnancy Rumours Began

Speculations about Katrina’s pregnancy first surfaced on July 30 when a video of her and Vicky at a ferry port in Mumbai went viral. Dressed in an oversized white shirt and baggy pants, Katrina’s casual outfit and careful walk prompted fans to wonder if she was expecting, leading to comments such as “Is she pregnant?” and “Seems pregnant for sure.”

Even earlier, Katrina’s New Year’s Eve appearance in a polka-dot dress had triggered rumours. Many social media users linked her look to a so-called Bollywood “polka-dot pregnancy myth,” referencing Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone, who were spotted in similar prints while expecting. However, a flowy dress or a viral video alone was not confirmation, and the speculation largely remained unverified.

Fan-Made Posts Fuel the Rumour Mill

The speculation peaked on August 7 with a viral post claiming that Katrina and Vicky were expecting their first child in October or November. However, the post was entirely fan-made and did not originate from the couple or their close circle. Social media users quickly debunked the claim, with comments like “Does Katrina know she’s pregnant?” and “They didn’t confirm, and you’re already spreading rumours!”

The fan-created post, decorated with baby footprints and a “family of three” caption, appeared more like imaginative fan fiction than an official announcement.

 

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif
