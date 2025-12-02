Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Excellent Overall Health': White House Releases Trump's MRI Scan Results

'Excellent Overall Health': White House Releases Trump's MRI Scan Results

Trump had been under growing pressure to disclose his medical test results after several Democrats, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, questioned his mental sharpness and overall health.

By : ANI | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 07:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Washington DC [US], December 2 (ANI): Amid speculation about the US President's health. White House has released the results of Donald Trump's MRI scan, which the Republican leader underwent in October.
 
Trump had been under growing pressure to disclose his medical test results after several Democrats, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, questioned his mental sharpness and overall health, Politico reported. Trump had also drawn attention earlier this summer due to noticeable swelling in his ankles and bruising on the back of his right hand.
 
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, on Monday, reading a summary provided to her from the physician to the President, said, "This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump's age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health."
 
Speaking at the press conference, Leavitt said that the purpose of the MRI scan was "preventative to identify any issues early." Reading the summary, she confirmed that President Trump's "cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal," and there was "no evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels."
 
"The heart chambers are normal in size. The vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows e excellent health. His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal. All major organs appear very healthy and well perfused. Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns." She further stated.
 
Trump had undergone the evaluation of his cardiovascular and abdominal systems in October.
 
The White House released the results of President Donald Trump's October MRI after he appeared unable to specify to reporters aboard Air Force One which part of his body had been scanned, as reported by Politico
 
"It was just an MRI," Trump told reporters. "What part of the body? It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 06:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump White House United STates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
After 36 Years, CBI Arrests Man In The Kidnapping Case Of Mufti Sayeed’s Daughter Rubaiya
After 36 Years, CBI Arrests Man In The Kidnapping Case Of Mufti Sayeed’s Daughter Rubaiya
Technology
Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It
Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It
News
‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks
‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks
India
Brace For A Colder Winter: IMD Forecasts Intense Cold Wave Days
Brace For A Colder Winter: IMD Forecasts Intense Cold Wave Days
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chaos in Parliament as Ministers Table Key Bills Amid Heavy Opposition Protests
Breaking: PM Praises Vice President’s Lifelong Service, Calls Him Inspiration for Nation
Breaking: India Shines as Women’s Blind Cricket & Kabaddi Teams Win Historic World Titles
Winter Session: INDIA Bloc Meets, Opposition Corners Govt Over SIR Row
Winter Session: Opposition blocks House over SIR debate, raises BLO death concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Obesity, Sugar, & Screens: Is India Speeding Toward A Preventable Blindness Epidemic?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget