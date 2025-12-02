Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Baseless': India Rejects Pak Reports On Denial Of Airspace For Aid Flights To Sri Lanka

'Baseless': India Rejects Pak Reports On Denial Of Airspace For Aid Flights To Sri Lanka

India has also stepped up its emergency response by sending 53 tons of relief supplies to Sri Lank under Operation Sagar Bandhu. Sri Lanka is grappling with severe flooding after Cyclone Ditwah killed at least 334 people.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 07:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India swiftly approved Pakistan’s request for an aid flight to cyclone-ravaged Sri Lanka, dismissing 'baseless and misleading" reports in Pakistani media that alleged New Delhi denied permission to use its airspace.

Officials revealed that Pakistan submitted its overflight application around 1 PM IST on Monday, requesting same-day authorisation. Recognising the humanitarian nature of the mission, India expedited the process with remarkable speed. By 5:30 PM IST, permission was officially granted and communicated through proper diplomatic channels within just four hours after the request, ANI reported.

This humanitarian clearance stands out especially because Pakistan continues to restrict Indian airlines from using its airspace. Officials underscored that India’s gesture was purely driven by the urgent need to support Sri Lanka, rejecting claims of any refusal as “baseless and misleading.”

Sri Lanka is grappling with severe flooding after Cyclone Ditwah struck, claiming the lives of at least 334 people. Floodwaters continue to rise in parts of Colombo, prompting intense rescue and relief operations.

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India has stepped up its emergency response by sending 53 tons of relief supplies to Sri Lanka. This includes 9.5 tons of emergency rations delivered by two Indian Navy ships docked in Colombo.

Additionally, three Indian Air Force aircraft have airlifted 31.5 tons of essential aid, such as tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, ready-to-eat meals, medicines, and surgical gear. A medical team equipped with two BHISHM cubes has been deployed for on-site training, alongside 80 members of the National Disaster Response Force’s specialized Urban Search and Rescue teams.

Furthermore, India dispatched another 12 tons of supplies aboard the Indian Navy Ship Sukanya at Trincomalee, bolstering the total aid weight to 53 tons. These efforts reflect India’s proactive humanitarian assistance in the region amidst the natural disaster.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 07:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sri Lanka Pakistan Cyclone Ditwah
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
After 36 Years, CBI Arrests Man In The Kidnapping Case Of Mufti Sayeed’s Daughter Rubaiya
After 36 Years, CBI Arrests Man In The Kidnapping Case Of Mufti Sayeed’s Daughter Rubaiya
Technology
Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It
Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It
News
‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks
‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks
India
Brace For A Colder Winter: IMD Forecasts Intense Cold Wave Days
Brace For A Colder Winter: IMD Forecasts Intense Cold Wave Days
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chaos in Parliament as Ministers Table Key Bills Amid Heavy Opposition Protests
Breaking: PM Praises Vice President’s Lifelong Service, Calls Him Inspiration for Nation
Breaking: India Shines as Women’s Blind Cricket & Kabaddi Teams Win Historic World Titles
Winter Session: INDIA Bloc Meets, Opposition Corners Govt Over SIR Row
Winter Session: Opposition blocks House over SIR debate, raises BLO death concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Obesity, Sugar, & Screens: Is India Speeding Toward A Preventable Blindness Epidemic?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget