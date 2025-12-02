'Baseless': India Rejects Pak Reports On Denial Of Airspace For Aid Flights To Sri Lanka

India swiftly approved Pakistan’s request for an aid flight to cyclone-ravaged Sri Lanka, dismissing 'baseless and misleading" reports in Pakistani media that alleged New Delhi denied permission to use its airspace.

Officials revealed that Pakistan submitted its overflight application around 1 PM IST on Monday, requesting same-day authorisation. Recognising the humanitarian nature of the mission, India expedited the process with remarkable speed. By 5:30 PM IST, permission was officially granted and communicated through proper diplomatic channels within just four hours after the request, ANI reported.

This humanitarian clearance stands out especially because Pakistan continues to restrict Indian airlines from using its airspace. Officials underscored that India’s gesture was purely driven by the urgent need to support Sri Lanka, rejecting claims of any refusal as “baseless and misleading.”

Sri Lanka is grappling with severe flooding after Cyclone Ditwah struck, claiming the lives of at least 334 people. Floodwaters continue to rise in parts of Colombo, prompting intense rescue and relief operations.

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India has stepped up its emergency response by sending 53 tons of relief supplies to Sri Lanka. This includes 9.5 tons of emergency rations delivered by two Indian Navy ships docked in Colombo.

Additionally, three Indian Air Force aircraft have airlifted 31.5 tons of essential aid, such as tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, ready-to-eat meals, medicines, and surgical gear. A medical team equipped with two BHISHM cubes has been deployed for on-site training, alongside 80 members of the National Disaster Response Force’s specialized Urban Search and Rescue teams.

Furthermore, India dispatched another 12 tons of supplies aboard the Indian Navy Ship Sukanya at Trincomalee, bolstering the total aid weight to 53 tons. These efforts reflect India’s proactive humanitarian assistance in the region amidst the natural disaster.