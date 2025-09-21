Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Karisma Kapoor Calls Kareena Kapoor Her 'Most Precious Sister' In Birthday Post

Karisma Kapoor is celebrating the birthday of her “most precious sister”, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

By : IANS | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 02:23 PM (IST)

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is celebrating the birthday of her “most precious sister”, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On Sunday, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture featuring herself and her sister. In the picture, Kareena can be seen hugging her sister.

She wrote in the caption, “Best sister, Best friends and Beyond. Happy birthday to my most precious sister. Love you mostest”.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan hail from the iconic Kapoor clan, a family synonymous with Hindi cinema for generations. It’s the first film dynasty of Hindi cinema. They are the daughters of Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and granddaughter of the legendary Raj Kapoor.

Kareena was born on September 21, 1980. She carries forward a powerful legacy while carving her own niche with versatility in roles across genres. She is known for hits like ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and others, she balances commercial and critically acclaimed cinema.

In 2012, she married Saif Ali Khan, actor and Nawab of Pataudi, uniting two influential film and cultural lineages, making them Bollywood’s celebrated power couple.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor has been battling on a personal front after her kids, Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking a share in their father, the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s property.

The actress’ children have accused Sunjay Kapur’s third wife Priya Kapur of tampering with his will and trying to grab the entire property. In the petition filed in the Delhi High Court, the siblings have sought one-fifth of the property to be given to each as they are the legal heir of Sunjay Kapur.

The children have claimed through their legal representatives that they were in regular contact with their father through regular meetings, visits, stay overs, holidays, video and voice calls, and messages one to one or in the various WhatsApp groups. There were several WhatsApp groups between the late industrialist and his children.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
Read more
