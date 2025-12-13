Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kareena Kapoor Shares Sneak Peek From Daayra, Calls Meghna Gulzar A ‘Genius’ On Her Birthday

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared glimpses from the sets of her upcoming film ‘Daayra’.

By : IANS | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 08:20 PM (IST)
Mumbai: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared glimpses from the sets of her upcoming film ‘Daayra’.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and dropped a series of BTS pictures from the sets of the film, as she sent her best wishes to director Meghna Gulzar on her birthday. In the pictures, the director-actress duo can be seen in action, as Meghna briefs the actress, and also poses with her.

The actress also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “To sum up in words the feeling I have had working with @meghnagulzar will always be less. ‘Daayra’ is nothing short of one of my most special films as it marks my first with the kind, gentle, passionate, smart and ever so sharp Meghna Gulzar, and to bring to life a subject that is so exciting. To be in your direction and under your guidance has been one of my most fulfilling acts”.

She further mentioned, “What an honour to be directed by you director sahiba. But, on this journey I have discovered such a wonderful soul…On your big day I wish you nothing but the best and can’t wait for the world to see the genius in our film Daayra. Happy Birthday you Tigress. So grateful our paths crossed”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

‘Daayra’ is a crime-drama that promises a sharp, socially grounded narrative, and stars Kareena in a complex, morally conflicted role that explores justice, power, and systemic grey zones. The project marks a significant collaboration, blending Kareena’s recent inclination toward layered, content-driven characters with Meghna Gulzar’s restrained, issue-oriented storytelling style seen in Talvar, Raazi, and Sam Bahadur.

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, and’ is expected to move beyond conventional courtroom or crime tropes, focusing instead on ethical dilemmas and human consequences, positioning it as one of Kareena’s most compelling post-pandemic choices.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 08:20 PM (IST)
Meghna Gulzar Kareena Kapoor Khan
