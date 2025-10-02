Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Karan Kundrra Claps Back At Anusha Dandekar's Viral Cheating Claims Before Deleting Post

Anusha Dandekar hints at Karan Kundrra’s infidelity on her podcast; actor claps back with a fiery note before deleting it.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 09:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Anusha Dandekar has stirred controversy yet again by throwing shade at her former partner, Karan Kundrra. On her YouTube series Unverified — The Podcast, she recalled how a boyfriend misused a dating app campaign they had signed together. 

Anusha’s Podcast Sparks Buzz

Without naming names, she alleged, “We are supposed to be the faces together, but he’s using it to talk to girls and meet girls, which I found out much later when I found out he was sleeping with all of Mumbai (sic).”

Fans quickly connected the dots since Anusha and Karan had earlier fronted a campaign for Bumble while dating.

Karan Kundrra didn’t hold back. The actor shared a long note on Instagram—later deleted—that has since gone viral across social media. Expressing his anger, he wrote, “87 articles in three hours and for what?? To sell a podcast!? Is this the inspiration that's being instilled into the young boys & girls of our country??”

In his post, he also took aim at what he called “cruel elite women with connections to big Bollywood families,” accusing them of “systemic harassment, mental badgering, and degrading persecution.”

Sharing his vulnerability, he added, “At 4 in the morning as I lay alone in my bed, consumed with utter disappointment and helplessness, I wonder why these 'smash the patriarchy' women... get away with systemic harassment, mental badgering, degrading persecution, why!??”

Anusha-Karan’s Relationship 

The former couple dated for over three years before parting ways in 2020. Between 2016 and 2019, they co-hosted MTV’s Love School, helping other couples with their issues. Their split has been marked by repeated accusations from Anusha of dishonesty and infidelity, which Karan has always denied.

In a past Instagram Q&A, Anusha explained her decision with, “We deserve more honesty, love and happiness... and it starts with self-love. So, I chose me.” Karan, meanwhile, brushed off the cheating allegations in interviews and has since moved on with actor Tejasswi Prakash.

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 09:35 AM (IST)
Anusha Dandekar Karan Kundrra
