Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has revealed that his decision to relocate from Canada to Dubai in 2023 stemmed from repeated threats to his life and concerns for his family’s safety. Speaking candidly in a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, the Tauba Tauba hitmaker disclosed that his home in Canada was targeted with gunfire on six separate occasions in what he described as extortion attempts.

Karan Aujla says Canada is not safe

Aujla, who initially built his career in Canada, explained that life in the country is especially dangerous for public figures and entrepreneurs whose wealth is visible. “Canada is safe only for people who aren’t connected to this industry or don’t have a business that is publicly shown – about how much money they are making. That’s what I feel the problem is. Vahan par jo zyada dikh raha hai na, uske liye it’s a hard time,” he said.

Karan Aujla recalls when gunshot were fired at his house

The singer recalled that the first shooting took place in 2019 and marked one of the earliest cases in the Punjabi music scene. “I was one of the very first cases from the industry in Canada whose house got shot at in 2019. The first time gunshots were fired at my house was twice in a row. It was an extortion case. They said, ‘Paise dedo, show nahi lagaane denge, aap Punjab nahi aasakte, India nahi aasakte.’ I didn’t do that, so this happened,” he revealed.

Despite a temporary sense of security, the attacks persisted. “When I finally felt that everything was going fine, shots were fired again. Till now, it has happened six times with me – firing on me or my house. The worst part is that the houses in Canada are made of wood. The bullet just goes through, so there’s no safety, even being inside of your house,” he said.

Aujla noted that law enforcement efforts, while sincere, offered little reassurance. “The security is doing their best, I can’t say that they don’t do anything. But, they can’t really do anything. What can they do? If someone fires gunshots outside your house at 3 am, the car is also a stolen one, you don’t know who is (responsible). Even if you catch the person, what can you do? Might have been just hired by someone. The one who is getting it done is sitting somewhere else, you might never even seen that person. So, I couldn’t find a solution for this,” he said.

Karan on why he left Canada

However, the decision to leave Canada drew criticism, with some labeling him a coward. Addressing such remarks, Aujla said, “Many people in Punjab said that I got scared and went to Dubai. He left from there, but a true jatt would have never left. Jatt toh asli hi hain, konsa nakli hain. There are certain set priorities for every individual. I am not immature. I have seen so much, have lost so many people in my life – my uncle to dad, everyone died in front of me. A person who doesn’t even know what it’s like losing someone, will tell me that I got scared and ran away?”

One chilling incident left him particularly shaken. “When the shots were fired for the second time, I was sleeping in the bed in my house at night. I was at a short distance from the window, where three bullets went through the walls. It would have shot me. Then no one would have asked about my wife or sisters, I would have died. If I wouldn’t have thought maturely, who would ask? Everything cannot be done with courage, you have to use your brain sometimes,” he shared.

Karan Aujla is happy with his decision to live in Dubai

Now settled in Dubai, Aujla says he finally feels secure. “If I go out now, atleast I am not stressed that someone will come outside and shoot at the house. I know that my wife is safe, I will have children in the future, they will also be safe. Why should I stress over all this and why would I get involved in all this? I have so many responsibilities, have to take care of my family. Why should I give anyone a chance to ruin my happy life?” he said.

Although he legally owns over 20 firearms in Canada, Aujla emphasised that he has no intention of resorting to violence. “I feel scared about the situation, not my life. Khud chala dunga toh merepe charge hojayega. I also know how to shoot a gun, I have a fire arms license in Canada. I have atleast 20-25 guns in my house legally. I used to go to practice target shooting every weekend. I don’t want to do that, I don’t like guns in that way. I only like target shooting from a sports perspective,” he explained.

When asked where he feels safest, the singer’s answer was surprising. “Punjab, honestly. It’s a very hard pick but for me, it is Punjab. I feel safer than anything in my own warehouse board,” Aujla concluded.