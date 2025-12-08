Kanika Kapoor Holds Her Ground After Man Tries To Lift Her Onstage, Netizens Outraged

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentKanika Kapoor Holds Her Ground After Man Tries To Lift Her Onstage, Netizens Outraged

Kanika Kapoor faced a shocking moment during a festival performance when a man rushed onstage and grabbed her legs. She continued singing unfazed, sparking outrage online over security and safety.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 07:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A troubling incident at the MeGong Festival in Meghalaya has sparked concern and outrage after a viral video showed singer Kanika Kapoor being abruptly approached by a man during her live act. The incident reportedly took place on December 8, shocking fans and viewers online.

Man attempts to grab Kanika on stage

In the widely circulated clip, an unidentified individual is seen rushing toward Kanika mid-performance. He bends down and attempts to grab her legs, appearing to lift her, before security intervened and pulled him away. Despite the alarming disruption, Kanika continued her performance without pausing, remaining composed and unfazed.

"Something unexpected happened during Kanika Kapoor’s performance at the MeGong Festival last night. A fan suddenly rushed onto the stage and grabbed her legs before security pulled him away. But Kanika didn’t stop for even a second, full grace, full professionalism. Respect to her for holding her ground like a queen."

Users express anger over safety concerns

The video ignited immediate backlash online, with many calling out the lack of adequate security and raising broader concerns about women’s safety—even in public, high-visibility spaces.

One user wrote, "In India, women are not safe even on stage in front of several people with such limelight."

Another commented, "If a woman in front of thousands isn’t safe, what hope is there for the ones walking alone? Teach sons respect, that’s the real solution."

A third viewer condemned the intruder’s intentions, saying, "WTF was he trying to do, lift her, molest her, hug her? No respect, such people should be sent to jail."

Kanika Kapoor’s journey in music

Kanika Kapoor remains one of Bollywood’s most distinctive playback voices. She shot to prominence with the blockbuster track Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2, which turned her into an overnight sensation. Her streak continued with chartbusters such as Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Lovely, Kamlee, Desi Look, Nachan Farrate and Beat Pe Booty.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 07:36 PM (IST)
Kanika Kapoor
