HomeEntertainmentKamini Kaushal’s Last Rites Held In Mumbai, Family, Pets Join Final Goodbye

Kamini Kaushal’s Last Rites Held In Mumbai, Family, Pets Join Final Goodbye

Kamini Kaushal was cremated in Mumbai on Saturday in an intimate ceremony led by her son Vidhur. Family, loyal pets, and colleagues mourned the iconic star as tributes poured in online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal was laid to rest on Saturday in Mumbai, with only her closest family members present for the quiet and emotional farewell. The atmosphere at the Worli crematorium was somber as loved ones gathered to offer their final prayers.

Her elder son, Vidhur, performed the last rites, carrying out the traditional rituals earlier in the morning. Kaushal’s mortal remains were transported from her Mumbai residence to the crematorium, where the family gathered to say their goodbyes.

In a tender gesture that reflected the actress’s deep love for animals, her pet dogs were also brought along by the family, standing by their beloved owner one last time.

Tributes pour in

Tributes poured in from the film fraternity soon after her passing. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher shared heartfelt notes on social media, remembering not only the legendary artist but also their fond memories of working alongside her in projects such as Laal Singh Chaddha and Kabir Singh.

About Kamini Kaushal

Kamini Kaushal reigned as one of the most celebrated actresses through the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s, starring opposite cinema icons including Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, Raaj Kumar and Dharmendra.

Her debut film, Neecha Nagar (1946), directed by Chetan Anand, created history by winning the Grand Prix at the first-ever Cannes Film Festival—still the only Indian film to claim the Palme d’Or. The landmark film starred Uma Anand and Rafiq Anwar in key roles.

Across a prolific career spanning more than seven decades, Kaushal featured in over 70 films and carved a unique space for herself with her grace, depth and longevity on screen.

She made her final appearance in the 2022 release Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, closing her journey in cinema with the same dignity that defined her life and career.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
Kamini Kaushal
'No Sorrow In Defeat, No Arrogance In Victory': RJD's First Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
Ex-Union Minister RK Singh Suspended By BJP Over Anti-Party Activities After Bihar Results
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
