Kajol Says Visiting Durga Puja Pandal Was ‘Tough Yet Dear’ Without Late Uncle Deb Mukherjee

Durga Puja has always been a time of joy and togetherness for the Mukherjee family, but this year the celebrations carried a bittersweet note. Actress Kajol revealed that stepping into the pandal was especially difficult following a series of personal losses in the family.

Kajol shares emotional post on Durga Puja

The Maa star took to Instagram, sharing a series of photographs from the festivities alongside her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and cousins Rani and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Opening up about the emotions tied to this year’s celebrations, Kajol wrote, "The unveiling .. such an emotional moment .. to step on the pandal after this past year and all our losses, somehow it was dearer and at the same time so tough to do.. we miss them all (Folder hands and red heart emoji) (sic)."

For context, Ayan’s father and Kajol, Rani, and Tanishaa’s uncle, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, passed away on March 14 at the age of 83. Known for organising the family’s Durga Puja pandal every year, Deb Mukherjee’s absence was deeply felt at the celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Tanishaa Mukerji on Durga Puja without Deb Mukherjee

In a conversation with IANS, Tanishaa Mukerji also remembered her late uncle, acknowledging how different this year’s puja felt. She shared, "It is a time of little sadness for our family, along with a little excitement because this year there have been three deaths in our family. Our Debu Kaka (Deb Mukherjee), who used to organise Durga Puja every year, is no more, and for us it would be a little difficult to attend the puja this time. However, there is a lot of excitement as well because we are taking his dream forward."

She added that her uncle always wanted the family’s Durga Puja to grow grander each year, with a special emphasis on feeding more people. "We plan to do just that," Tanishaa said, noting that social media will play a key role in extending his legacy this year.