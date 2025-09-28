Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentKajol Says Visiting Durga Puja Pandal Was ‘Tough Yet Dear’ Without Late Uncle Deb Mukherjee

Kajol Says Visiting Durga Puja Pandal Was ‘Tough Yet Dear’ Without Late Uncle Deb Mukherjee

Kajol shared that attending Durga Puja this year felt both ‘dearer and tough’ after the family’s recent losses. She and Tanishaa Mukerji also recalled late uncle Deb Mukherjee’s puja legacy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 10:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Durga Puja has always been a time of joy and togetherness for the Mukherjee family, but this year the celebrations carried a bittersweet note. Actress Kajol revealed that stepping into the pandal was especially difficult following a series of personal losses in the family.

Kajol shares emotional post on Durga Puja

The Maa star took to Instagram, sharing a series of photographs from the festivities alongside her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and cousins Rani and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Opening up about the emotions tied to this year’s celebrations, Kajol wrote, "The unveiling .. such an emotional moment .. to step on the pandal after this past year and all our losses, somehow it was dearer and at the same time so tough to do.. we miss them all (Folder hands and red heart emoji) (sic)."

For context, Ayan’s father and Kajol, Rani, and Tanishaa’s uncle, veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, passed away on March 14 at the age of 83. Known for organising the family’s Durga Puja pandal every year, Deb Mukherjee’s absence was deeply felt at the celebrations.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Tanishaa Mukerji on Durga Puja without Deb Mukherjee

In a conversation with IANS, Tanishaa Mukerji also remembered her late uncle, acknowledging how different this year’s puja felt. She shared, "It is a time of little sadness for our family, along with a little excitement because this year there have been three deaths in our family. Our Debu Kaka (Deb Mukherjee), who used to organise Durga Puja every year, is no more, and for us it would be a little difficult to attend the puja this time. However, there is a lot of excitement as well because we are taking his dream forward."

She added that her uncle always wanted the family’s Durga Puja to grow grander each year, with a special emphasis on feeding more people. "We plan to do just that," Tanishaa said, noting that social media will play a key role in extending his legacy this year.

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 10:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kajol Durga Puja
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US: Several Feared Dead As Multiple People Shot At In Michigan's Mormon Church, Shooter Down
US: Several Feared Dead As Multiple People Shot At In Michigan's Mormon Church, Shooter Down
Cities
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
Karur Stampede: TN Police Say Vijay ‘Ignored Advice; TVK Didn’t Provide Food Or Water To Crowd Waiting Since Noon’
Cities
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
Karur Stampede: Vijay’s TVK Alleges DMK Conspiracy, Tells High Court ‘Hand Case To CBI Or Form SIT’
World
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
'Greatness In Middle East': Trump Drops 'Something Special' Hint As US Floats 21-Point Gaza Peace Plan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Jaishankar Hits Back at Pakistan, Calls It the “Epicenter of Global Terrorism” | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Seemanchal Turns Political Battleground Ahead of Bihar Polls | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Communal Tensions Boil Over in Bareilly Amid Cleric's Provocative Remarks | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Akhilesh Slams CM Yogi Over Bareilly Riot, 'Force Is a Sign of Weak Governance' | ABP NEWS
Janhit: India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies at UNGA, Diplomat Petal Gahlot Slams Terror Glorification | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget