Kajol’s Irritated Reply To Hindi Request Goes Viral; Netizens Say, ‘Only Do Marathi Films Now’

Kajol found herself in the middle of an online storm after a recent encounter with the press didn’t go down well with netizens. The celebrated actress was in Mumbai on Tuesday for the Maharashtra State Film Awards 2025, where she was honoured with the prestigious Raj Kapoor Award in recognition of her illustrious career in Indian cinema.

Dressed in a classic black-and-white saree once worn by her mother, veteran actress Tanuja, Kajol looked radiant as she accepted the honour from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. What made the occasion even more meaningful for her was the sentimental connection — Tanuja had received the same award years ago. “It is my birthday today,” Kajol told the audience, addressing them in fluent Marathi. She was accompanied to the ceremony by her mother.

Kajol's reply to a reporter goes viral

However, it wasn’t just her award win that caught attention. A video from the event has gone viral on social media, showing Kajol engaging with the press in Marathi. While she described the award as a “big deal,” her tone changed when a journalist requested her to repeat her remarks in Hindi. An evidently annoyed Kajol responded, “Abhi main Hindi mein bolu?” and added, “Jisko samjhna hai woh samjh lenge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Saw It Here (@firstsawithere)

Netizens react

Her remarks didn’t sit well with a section of the internet. Critics were quick to express their disapproval across platforms. “Then why do you make films in Hindi?” one user questioned. Another commented, “Ask her to stop doing Hindi films. She should only do Marathi films.” A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “After earning so much money and fame through the Hindi audience, Kajol says ‘Ab Hindi mein bolun? Jisko samajhna hai samajh le’.”

On the work front

On the professional front, Kajol is gearing up to reprise her role as Noyonika in the second season of The Trial. She was last seen in Sarzameen, co-starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, a film that failed to impress critics. Her next project, Maharagni: Queen of Queens, will see her sharing screen space with Prabhu Deva and Naseeruddin Shah.