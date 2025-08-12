Jaya Bachchan’s Selfie Showdown: MP Pushes Fan, Internet Reacts. WATCH

Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan has once again found herself at the center of social media discussion after an interaction with the public went viral. Known for her no-nonsense approach towards paparazzi and unsolicited photos, Bachchan was seen outside a venue when a man tried to take a selfie with her.

The Incident Caught on Camera

In the circulating clip, Jaya Bachchan is dressed in a red saree and red Nehru cap, accompanied by a group of women. When the man leaned in for a selfie, the MP pushed him away and appeared visibly displeased. She questioned him sharply, asking, “What is this?” The push and her stern tone quickly became the focal point of online chatter.

#WATCH | Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan scolded a man and pushed him away, while he was trying to take a selfie with her. pic.twitter.com/UxIxwrXSM0 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2025

Netizens React: Split Opinions

The video’s viral spread triggered a range of reactions. One user wrote, “She behaves like a gundi.” Another commented, “Why People take selfie with this type of people they are not god.” A third added, “She said she is fighting for people but this video shows she is fighting with people only for one selfie. She always shows arogant behaviour for common people.”

However, some defended her stance. One supporter stated, “Mrs. Bachchan did the CORRECT thing. Mr. Knight Rider -- how would you feel if I latched on to you like a ‘leech’. It would be the SAME reaction. If I was in that guy's place, I would have shown my decency of requesting Mrs. Bachchan and seeking her consent for a selfie.”

The incident has reignited debate over personal boundaries and celebrity-fan interactions.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Jaya Bachchan has had such interactions with fans or members of the paparazzi. On numerous occasions in the past, the MP has been in the headlines for such interactions that have turned 'aggressive' and called upon by the actress.