Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar, who started her journey in the South Indian film industry before making her mark in Hindi cinema with films like Don, Salaam-e-Ishq, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, recently opened up about a painful memory from her early years in the industry.

In a candid conversation with Digital Commentary, Isha revealed how she was publicly shamed by a choreographer on the set of one of her first South Indian films — an experience that left a lasting impression on her.

When Isha Koppikar Was Humiliated By A Choreographer

Recalling the incident, Isha shared, "Yes, in one of the South films, I had just begun my career. This was before I entered Bollywood. When I was on set, there was a lot of dancing — and South Indian dance sequences are not easy. During my first film, the choreographer said in front of everyone, ‘These girls come from Bollywood, I don’t know why they take them. They don’t know anything.’”

The harsh comment deeply hurt her. “He humiliated me. I don’t know if he was under pressure or what, but he said, ‘If you don’t know how to dance, then why have you come here?’ I felt terrible. I went back to my make-up room and cried,” Isha recalled.

Learning to Dance Like a Star

Rather than letting the criticism defeat her, Isha turned it into motivation. “I took it as a challenge. I told myself that the next time I work in the South, I’ll return after learning how to dance — and I won’t let anyone speak to me like that again.”

Determined to upskill, Isha reached out to the chief assistant of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan and requested personal training. She began learning Saroj Khan’s signature style at home, practicing daily until she gained the confidence she needed.

‘Khallas Girl’ Fame

Her dedication soon paid off when she landed the iconic item number Khallas from Company (2002), which turned her into an overnight sensation and earned her the nickname “Khallas Girl.” Her bold screen presence and powerful moves in the song won widespread praise.

Isha went on to deliver several more hit dance numbers, including Ishq Samundar (Kaante), Aankhen Maarein (Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai), and Aaj Ki Raat (Don), cementing her position as one of the most glamorous and energetic performers of the early 2000s.

On The Professional Front

Most recently, Isha was seen in Ayalaan (2024), alongside Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, and others. Her journey from being shamed on set to becoming a celebrated screen performer is a powerful reminder of how resilience and self-belief can turn criticism into fuel for success.