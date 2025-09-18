Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentOTTEarly Reviews Call Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood ‘Spoofy, Goofy Fun’: 'Binge Watch It!'

Early Reviews Call Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood ‘Spoofy, Goofy Fun’: 'Binge Watch It!'

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood received glowing early reviews at a star-studded screening, with celebs calling it “spoofy, funny, binge-worthy” and praising his direction.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 12:52 PM (IST)

The Ba***ds of Bollywood first review: Aryan Khan’s much-talked-about series The Ba***ds of Bollywood is out on Netflix and the buzz has already begun. On Wednesday night, Shah Rukh Khan and Netflix hosted an exclusive screening of the show’s first episode in Mumbai for close industry friends, and the first reviews are now trickling in.

The debutant director, who has chosen a witty, spoofy take on the workings of the Hindi film industry, appears to have made a strong impression. The series follows the contrasting journeys of two young actors, Aasmaan, an outsider, and Karishma, a privileged star kid.

Early reactions from Bollywood

One of the first voices to cheer Aryan’s debut was filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, who previously directed Shah Rukh in Raees. Sharing his reaction on X, he wrote, "Not Star but ***’s are born!! What an entertaining and spoofy goofy first episode of #aryanKhan's @NetflixIndia show!! Bhai Binge Karna padega!!!"

Dholakia also extended his wishes to Aryan’s collaborators, as well as Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, acknowledging the long effort behind the project. “Congratulations @BilalS158 for the amazing creation with Manav & Aryan. @RedChilliesEnt you have truly entertained. both the proud parents have given a winner ♥️ I know the hard work that’s gone into this baby- 6 years or so!! Amazing @gaurikhan @iamsrk! It’s the ‘writing on the screen’ that makes the magic- & Ofcourse the Direction.”

He further applauded the ensemble cast, describing the show as binge-worthy: “All the talented actors - the team - Kudos- man great fun - public dekho- watch it - binge watch it! Kid you killed it !! 👊🏽👊🏽 #MonicaShergill #BellaBajaria- Bravo.”

Sunita Gowariker, wife of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, also shared her appreciation through an Instagram Story. Posing with Aryan, she wrote, “Dear Aryan, kudos for making such an amazing, entertaining, funny series, Ba***ds of Bollywood. You have outdone yourself. Wishing you success and only success always! God bless you.”

Also read: Samay Raina’s 'Say No To Cruise' Tee At Aryan Khan’s Premiere Sparks Debate

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in the lead, alongside Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal and Rajat Bedi. The series also boasts cameos from some of Bollywood’s biggest names including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar.

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netflix Aryan Khan The Ba***ds Of Bollywood
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Is Protecting Vote Chors: Rahul Gandhi
World
Trump Labels Antifa A 'Major Terrorist Organisation,' Pledges Probe Into Its Funding
Trump Labels Antifa A 'Major Terrorist Organisation,' Pledges Probe Into Its Funding
India
'Public Can't Delete Vote': EC Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Voter List Manipulation Claim
'Public Can't Delete Vote': EC Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Voter List Manipulation Claim
Cricket
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Pakistan Backtracks From Boycott Threat? Team Participates In Asia Cup Match With UAE After Delay
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking news: Multiple incidents across India and America spark security and safety concerns
Breaking: Cloudburst In Chamoli’s Nandanagar Destroys Homes, Cars Buried, 5 People Missing
Breaking: Jam River Floods Villages In MP, Bolero Plunges Into River In Rajasthan’s Bundi
Breaking: Bolero Car Falls Into River In Bundi, SDRF Search Operation Underway
Breaking: Shooting In Pennsylvania Kills Three Police Officers, Fresh Violence After Charlie Kirk Attack
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Bengal Election 2026: Why Mamata Fears ISF's Abbas Siddiqui More Than The Left-Congress
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget