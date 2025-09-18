Early Reviews Call Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds Of Bollywood ‘Spoofy, Goofy Fun’: 'Binge Watch It!'

The Ba***ds of Bollywood first review: Aryan Khan’s much-talked-about series The Ba***ds of Bollywood is out on Netflix and the buzz has already begun. On Wednesday night, Shah Rukh Khan and Netflix hosted an exclusive screening of the show’s first episode in Mumbai for close industry friends, and the first reviews are now trickling in.

The debutant director, who has chosen a witty, spoofy take on the workings of the Hindi film industry, appears to have made a strong impression. The series follows the contrasting journeys of two young actors, Aasmaan, an outsider, and Karishma, a privileged star kid.

Early reactions from Bollywood

One of the first voices to cheer Aryan’s debut was filmmaker Rahul Dholakia, who previously directed Shah Rukh in Raees. Sharing his reaction on X, he wrote, "Not Star but ***’s are born!! What an entertaining and spoofy goofy first episode of #aryanKhan's @NetflixIndia show!! Bhai Binge Karna padega!!!"

Dholakia also extended his wishes to Aryan’s collaborators, as well as Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, acknowledging the long effort behind the project. “Congratulations @BilalS158 for the amazing creation with Manav & Aryan. @RedChilliesEnt you have truly entertained. both the proud parents have given a winner ♥️ I know the hard work that’s gone into this baby- 6 years or so!! Amazing @gaurikhan @iamsrk! It’s the ‘writing on the screen’ that makes the magic- & Ofcourse the Direction.”

Not Star but ***’s are born!! What an entertaining and spoofy goofy first episode of #aryanKhan ‘s @NetflixIndia show !! Bhai Binge Karna padega !!! Congratulations @BilalS158 for the amazing creation with Manav & Aryan. @RedChilliesEnt you have truly entertained. both the… — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) September 17, 2025

He further applauded the ensemble cast, describing the show as binge-worthy: “All the talented actors - the team - Kudos- man great fun - public dekho- watch it - binge watch it! Kid you killed it !! 👊🏽👊🏽 #MonicaShergill #BellaBajaria- Bravo.”

Sunita Gowariker, wife of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, also shared her appreciation through an Instagram Story. Posing with Aryan, she wrote, “Dear Aryan, kudos for making such an amazing, entertaining, funny series, Ba***ds of Bollywood. You have outdone yourself. Wishing you success and only success always! God bless you.”

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in the lead, alongside Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal and Rajat Bedi. The series also boasts cameos from some of Bollywood’s biggest names including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar.