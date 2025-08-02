Imtiaz Ali Announces Film With Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Varun Sharma

Renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has announced his next project on the eve of Friendship Day. The 'Rockstar' maker will be working with Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Varun Sharma in his upcoming drama titled "Side Heroes".

This untitled project will be bringing together these three actors on screen for the first time. Jointly backed by Ali and Mahaveer Jain Films "Side Heroes" is touted to be a heartfelt and hilarious ode to friendship, nostalgia, and rediscovering joy.

The film is expected to narrate the poignant yet comical tale of three childhood buddies who reconnect at a reunion after years of silence. During this get-together, they end up rediscovering the true meaning of happiness, exploring themes of dreams, love, memories, and life.

Made under the direction of Ssanjay Tripaathy, the script of "Side Heroes" has been jointly penned by Siddarth Sen and Pankaj Matta.

Elated about the project, MJF Producers Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba shared, “Stories told from the heart and for the heart always resonate with us. 'Side Heroes' is a script that we instantly related to, the tale of three friends looking back at their life during a reunion, told through the filter of humor and emotions."

"It’s just the kind of film that excites all of us. We are looking forward to this journey with the amazingly talented cast and crew," they added.

Produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba & Reeyan Shah, the movie is being presented by Lyca Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films in collaboration with Window Seat Films.

"Side Heroes" is expected to go on floors soon.

Over and above this, Ali recently announced another project that will see Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari as the lead.

This yet untitled drama will reportedly go on floors by August this year and is expected to get a theatrical release on Baisakhi 2026.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)