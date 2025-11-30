Delhi MCD Bypolls: BJP–AAP–Congress Set For High-Stakes Clash Across 12 Wards Today

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections will be held across 12 wards today, marking a pivotal moment in the national capital’s local politics. This election is more than just a routine vote as it is shaping up as a triangular showdown between the BJP, AAP, and Congress, and is alo a public verdict on the BJP-led Rekha Gupta government’s performance in the city so far.

The battle for votes unfolded with full force over recent weeks. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took center stage campaigning for the BJP, while former Delhi Chief Minister and prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi spearheaded her party’s efforts. Senior leaders from both sides crisscrossed the city, delivering messages and rallying support amid a highly charged atmosphere.

A total of 51 candidates are competing for the 12 vacant civic seats. The BJP currently holds nine out of these twelve wards, which became vacant after councillors secured seats in Parliament or the Delhi Assembly over the past year. Notably, eleven councillors, including CM Rekha Gupta, have made the leap to become MLAs recently.

The seats vacant include politically significant areas such as Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka B, Naraina, and Greater Kailash, Dichaon Kalan, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri (SC), and Vinod Nagar.

These wards fall under key Assembly constituencies such as Wazirpur, Mundka, Matiala, Najafgarh, Deoli, Patparganj, and Rajender Nagar.

What’s At Stake For BJP And AAP

The BJP aims for a clean sweep, targeting all 12 seats to push their tally to 125 councillors in the 250-seat MCD house, securing an absolute majority.

A strong performance would bolster Chief Minister Gupta’s standing and reinforce public approval for her flagship initiatives like the e-bus service, health insurance schemes, and civic arrangements for Chhath festival devotees.

On the other hand, the AAP, currently holding 99 seats, views this contest as a vital opportunity to regain foothold after losing ground in the February Assembly elections to the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is also contesting aggressively, hoping to reclaim some influence in the city’s political landscape, which is currently dominated by BJP and AAP.

The election results are scheduled to be declared on December 3, with all eyes set on how this mini-poll will shape the balance of power in Delhi’s municipal governance.