Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025Delhi MCD Bypolls: BJP–AAP–Congress Set For High-Stakes Clash Across 12 Wards Today

Delhi MCD Bypolls: BJP–AAP–Congress Set For High-Stakes Clash Across 12 Wards Today

The BJP aims for a clean sweep, targeting all 12 seats to push their tally to 125 councillors in the 250-seat MCD house, securing an absolute majority.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 07:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections will be held across 12 wards today, marking a pivotal moment in the national capital’s local politics. This election is more than just a routine vote as it is shaping up as a triangular showdown between the BJP, AAP, and Congress, and is alo a public verdict on the BJP-led Rekha Gupta government’s performance in the city so far.

The battle for votes unfolded with full force over recent weeks. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took center stage campaigning for the BJP, while former Delhi Chief Minister and prominent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi spearheaded her party’s efforts. Senior leaders from both sides crisscrossed the city, delivering messages and rallying support amid a highly charged atmosphere.

A total of 51 candidates are competing for the 12 vacant civic seats. The BJP currently holds nine out of these twelve wards, which became vacant after councillors secured seats in Parliament or the Delhi Assembly over the past year. Notably, eleven councillors, including CM Rekha Gupta, have made the leap to become MLAs recently.

The seats vacant include politically significant areas such as Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka B, Naraina, and Greater Kailash, Dichaon Kalan, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri (SC), and Vinod Nagar.

These wards fall under key Assembly constituencies such as Wazirpur, Mundka, Matiala, Najafgarh, Deoli, Patparganj, and Rajender Nagar.

What’s At Stake For BJP And AAP

The BJP aims for a clean sweep, targeting all 12 seats to push their tally to 125 councillors in the 250-seat MCD house, securing an absolute majority.

A strong performance would bolster Chief Minister Gupta’s standing and reinforce public approval for her flagship initiatives like the e-bus service, health insurance schemes, and civic arrangements for Chhath festival devotees.

On the other hand, the AAP, currently holding 99 seats, views this contest as a vital opportunity to regain foothold after losing ground in the February Assembly elections to the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is also contesting aggressively, hoping to reclaim some influence in the city’s political landscape, which is currently dominated by BJP and AAP.

The election results are scheduled to be declared on December 3, with all eyes set on how this mini-poll will shape the balance of power in Delhi’s municipal governance.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 07:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI Delhi ELections Delhi Bypolls MCD Bye-Election
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Cyclone Ditwah Landfall Today: Heavy Rains Lash TN As India Braces For Impact; NDRF Teams On Standby
Cyclone Ditwah Landfall Today: Heavy Rains Lash TN As India Braces For Impact; NDRF Teams On Standby
India
'No Differences Between Us; BJP Making False Allegations': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
'No Differences Between Us': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
India
Airbus Software Fix Disrupts Nearly 350 Flights In India, DGCA Confirms Impact Across Major Airlines
Airbus Software Fix Disrupts Nearly 350 Flights In India, DGCA Confirms Impact Across Major Airlines
India
'Misleading Muslim Youth': VHP Slams Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Chief Over ‘Jihad’ Remarks, Demands Strict Action
'Misleading Muslim Youth': VHP Slams Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Chief Over ‘Jihad’ Remarks
Advertisement

Videos

Cyclone Ditwa: Over 80 dead as Ditwa Cyclone Triggers Massive Floods, India Sends NDRF Aid
Breaking: 27-year-Old Shot Dead in Shahdara, Police Probe Mystery Attackers
Breaking: CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Meet Over Breakfast Amid Congress Power Tussle
Breaking: West Bengal tourist attacked in Nawada, police detain accused after FIR
Breaking: PM Modi attends Day 2 of DGP-IGP meet in Raipur, focus on security & Naxal threat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget