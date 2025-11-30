Tere Ishk Mein Day 2 Box Office: Dhanush, Kriti Film Climbs To ₹33 Crore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Tere Ishk Mein is proving to be a solid crowd-puller. The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer continued its momentum on Day 2, with early estimates suggesting another robust collection at the box office. The romantic drama, which hit theatres on November 28, is showing healthy growth across key markets.

Day 2 Collection Pushes Total to ₹33 Crore

As per early industry tracking, Tere Ishk Mein raked in ₹17 crore on its second day, taking its two-day total to around ₹33 crore. Data from Sacnilk shows that the film registered an overall 22.64% Hindi occupancy, with evening screenings drawing the strongest footfall.

The numbers add to its already impressive debut, reinforcing that the film is finding steady acceptance among audiences.

A Strong Opening and Dhanush’s Best in Bollywood

On its opening day, Tere Ishk Mein collected ₹16.50 crore, surpassing several major Bollywood releases of 2025. Films such as Jolly LLB 3 (₹12 crore) and Sitaare Zameen Par (₹10.70 crore) were left behind, making this Dhanush’s biggest Hindi opener to date.

The film posted a 25.77% Hindi occupancy on Day 1, along with 20.84% Tamil occupancy, pointing to a wide cross-regional appeal.

Storyline: A Love That Defies Logic and Fate

Directed by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, Tere Ishk Mein delves into the turbulent world of Shankar, played by Dhanush—an impulsive and intense young man who falls deeply for Kriti Sanon’s Mukti. Their college romance, however, faces an unexpected turn when Mukti chooses to marry someone else.

The narrative unfolds as a raw, emotional journey that explores obsession, heartbreak and destiny. The film is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Gulshan Kumar, with a screenplay crafted by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav.

Adding to its impact is A.R. Rahman’s powerful soundtrack, paired with Irshad Kamil’s evocative lyrics, which has already earned praise.

Kriti Sanon Reacts to Audience Love

Sharing her gratitude online, Kriti Sanon wrote on Instagram, “Mukti and Shankar are Beaming with ISHK!! Your love is the best reward.. Thank you for loving our film with all your hearts!"

With enthusiastic viewer response and strong early numbers, the film appears well-positioned for a promising weekend ahead.