Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesTere Ishk Mein Day 2 Box Office: Dhanush, Kriti Film Climbs To ₹33 Crore

Tere Ishk Mein Day 2 Box Office: Dhanush, Kriti Film Climbs To ₹33 Crore

Tere Ishk Mein collects ₹33 crore in two days as Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s film continues its strong box office run.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 11:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Tere Ishk Mein is proving to be a solid crowd-puller. The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer continued its momentum on Day 2, with early estimates suggesting another robust collection at the box office. The romantic drama, which hit theatres on November 28, is showing healthy growth across key markets.

Day 2 Collection Pushes Total to ₹33 Crore

As per early industry tracking, Tere Ishk Mein raked in ₹17 crore on its second day, taking its two-day total to around ₹33 crore. Data from Sacnilk shows that the film registered an overall 22.64% Hindi occupancy, with evening screenings drawing the strongest footfall.

The numbers add to its already impressive debut, reinforcing that the film is finding steady acceptance among audiences.

A Strong Opening and Dhanush’s Best in Bollywood

On its opening day, Tere Ishk Mein collected ₹16.50 crore, surpassing several major Bollywood releases of 2025. Films such as Jolly LLB 3 (₹12 crore) and Sitaare Zameen Par (₹10.70 crore) were left behind, making this Dhanush’s biggest Hindi opener to date.

The film posted a 25.77% Hindi occupancy on Day 1, along with 20.84% Tamil occupancy, pointing to a wide cross-regional appeal.

Storyline: A Love That Defies Logic and Fate

Directed by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, Tere Ishk Mein delves into the turbulent world of Shankar, played by Dhanush—an impulsive and intense young man who falls deeply for Kriti Sanon’s Mukti. Their college romance, however, faces an unexpected turn when Mukti chooses to marry someone else.

The narrative unfolds as a raw, emotional journey that explores obsession, heartbreak and destiny. The film is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Gulshan Kumar, with a screenplay crafted by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav.

Adding to its impact is A.R. Rahman’s powerful soundtrack, paired with Irshad Kamil’s evocative lyrics, which has already earned praise.

Kriti Sanon Reacts to Audience Love

Sharing her gratitude online, Kriti Sanon wrote on Instagram, “Mukti and Shankar are Beaming with ISHK!! Your love is the best reward.. Thank you for loving our film with all your hearts!"

With enthusiastic viewer response and strong early numbers, the film appears well-positioned for a promising weekend ahead.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 11:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
AR Rahman Music Bollywood 2025 Releases Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Dhanush Box Office Tere Ishk Mein Collection Aanand L Rai Film
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi, Mother Sonia Charged With Criminal Conspiracy In Fresh FIR
Rahul And Sonia Gandhi Charged With Criminal Conspiracy In National Herald Case
Cities
1 Killed, 2 Injured As Speeding Mercedes Rams 3 Near Ambience Mall In Delhi's Vasant Kunj
1 Killed, 2 Injured As Speeding Mercedes Rams 3 Near Ambience Mall In Delhi's Vasant Kunj
India
Cyclone Ditwah Updates: Heavy Rains Lash TN As India Braces For Impact; NDRF Teams On Standby
Cyclone Ditwah Updates: Heavy Rains Lash TN As India Braces For Impact; NDRF Teams On Standby
India
'No Differences Between Us; BJP Making False Allegations': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
'No Differences Between Us': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
Advertisement

Videos

Cyclone Ditwa: Over 80 dead as Ditwa Cyclone Triggers Massive Floods, India Sends NDRF Aid
Breaking: 27-year-Old Shot Dead in Shahdara, Police Probe Mystery Attackers
Breaking: CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Meet Over Breakfast Amid Congress Power Tussle
Breaking: West Bengal tourist attacked in Nawada, police detain accused after FIR
Breaking: PM Modi attends Day 2 of DGP-IGP meet in Raipur, focus on security & Naxal threat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget