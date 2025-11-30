4 Dead, 10 Injured In 'Targeted' Shooting At Child's Birthday Party In California

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld4 Dead, 10 Injured In 'Targeted' Shooting At Child's Birthday Party In California

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Four people were killed and 10 others injured in a shooting during a child's birthday party at a banquet hall in California's Stockton. The suspect remains at large, and officials said that early indications suggest this may have been a "targeted incident”.

The shooting took place inside the banquet hall at or near a Dairy Queen restaurant, which shares a parking lot with neighbouring businesses. Investigators are still working to determine a possible motive for the attack, Associated Press reported.

Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, said the victims included both adults and children. In a post on X, the sheriff's office said: "The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton. Several victims have been transported to local hospitals.”

"This remains an active scene, and deputies are working to gather additional details. Information is still being confirmed and will be released as it becomes available. We will provide updates as the investigation progresses," it added.

Confirming that the shooting occurred at a child's birthday party, Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee stated in a post on Facebook that he was "devastated and angry to learn about the mass shooting".

"Tonight, my heart is heavy in a way that’s hard to put into words. As Vice Mayor of Stockton — and as someone who grew up in this community — I am devastated and angry to learn about the mass shooting at a child’s birthday party. An ice cream shop should never be a place where families fear for their lives," he wrote.

"I am in contact with staff and public safety officials to understand exactly what happened, and I will be pushing for answers. Our community deserves to know the truth, and the families impacted deserve justice and every resource available to support them," he added.

Officials have not provided further details on the condition of the victims, though several were reportedly rushed to hospitals.

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
