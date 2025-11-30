Explorer
Mercedes Rams 3 People Near Ambience Mall In Delhi's Vasant Kunj; Driver Detained
A speeding car hit three people near the Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj last night. The driver has been arrested.
A Mercedes car hit three people last night near Ambience Mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. The driver has been detained, Delhi Police said.
#WATCH | Delhi | A BMW car hit three people in the Vasant Kunj area last night near Ambience Mall. The driver has been detained. More details awaited: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2025
(Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/KotuueZrXP
More details are awaited.
Sayantan Ghosh
