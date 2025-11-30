Cyclone Ditwah To Not Make Landfall? Here's What IMD's Latest Update Says

Several parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry continued to receive heavy rainfall as Cyclone Ditwah inched closer to the Indian coast on Sunday. Ramanathapuram and Nagapattinam districts bore the brunt as torrential rain pounded the Cauvery delta districts in Tamil Nadu.

The India Meteorological Department also issued a red alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and parts of the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh as the storm closed in after causing deadly damage in Sri Lanka.

The cyclone was anticipated to make landfall in Tamil Nadu early Sunday morning. However, the latest update by the IMD suggests otherwise. Here's what the bulletin says about the landfall timings:

IMD's Latest Update On Cyclone Ditwah

According to the IMD bulletin, Cyclone Ditwah is now likely to avoid landfall in India. It is now expected to move northwards along the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts over the next 24 hours.

As of now, the minimum distance of the centre of the cyclone from the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is about 70km.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwards parallel to North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts during next 24 hours. While moving northwards the cyclonic storm will be centered over southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 60 km and 30 km from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by afternoon and evening of today, the 30th November respectively," it added.

Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu- Puducherry coasts: Cyclone Warning for north Tamil Nadu & Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts (Red Message)



What The Regional Met Dept Bulletin Said

As per the latest bulletin by the Regional Meteorological Department issued on Sunday, the cyclone moved nearly northwards with a speed of 5 kmph, and it is located about 80 km east of Karaikal, 100 km northeast of Vedaraniyam, 160 km southeast of Puducherry and 250 km south of Chennai.

"It is very likely to move northwards parallel to the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts during the next 24 hours. While moving northwards the cyclonic storm will be centered over southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 50 km and 25 km from the Tamil-Nadu-Puducherry coastline by November 30," the bulletin said.

Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall In These TN Districts

Due to the impact of the cyclone, heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall are likely to occur over the next 24 hours in Tamil Nadu.

These places include Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts and Puducherry, and Karaikal.

"Strong surface winds with speed reaching 60-70 km ph gusting to 80 km ph is likely to prevail over the North Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.Sea condition is likely to be high and it is very likely to improve gradually becoming very rough to rough by morning of December 1 and gradually improve thereafter," the bulletin said.