‘I Don’t Think I’m A Great Actor’: Salman Khan Says People Laugh When He Cries On Screen

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently made a notable appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival 2025 in Jeddah, where an honest and endearing exchange with fans quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the event. During an on-stage interaction, Salman downplayed his acting abilities, even joking that audiences often laugh when he tries to emote on screen. His remarks, however, were instantly met with warm disagreement from fans, leaving the actor visibly amused and smiling.

‘I don’t think I’m a great actor,’ says Salman Khan

Reflecting on his craft, Salman said, “Acting has also left this generation. Toh mujhe nahi lagta ki main koi bahut hi kamaal ka actor hoon (Acting seems to have left this generation as well. So I don’t think I am a particularly great actor). You can catch me doing anything, but you can’t catch me acting. Voh hoti hi nahi mujhse (I can't do it). Jaisa feel hota hai, vaise karta hoon. Bas yahi hai (I simply do what I feel in the moment. That’s all)."

When the host turned to the audience and asked whether Salman was being fair to himself, fans immediately disagreed. Adding a playful touch to the moment, the actor said, “Kabhi-kabhi jab main rota hoon, mujhe lagta hai aap log mujh par hans dete ho (Sometimes when I cry, I know you guys laugh at me).” The crowd was quick to respond with, “No, we cry with you.”

The heartfelt back-and-forth clearly struck a chord with Salman, who was seen smiling broadly as the audience cheered. Clips from the interaction soon circulated online, drawing an outpouring of love from fans. One comment read, “You are the best actor.” Another said, “I swear, when he cries, you just cry with him.” A third fan wrote, “You are the only actor who can make us cry so hard with you,” while another added, “You are perfect just the way you are.”

What’s next for Salman Khan

Salman’s most recent release, Sikandar, failed to strike a chord with viewers and underperformed at the box office. He is now gearing up for Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, in which he will be seen portraying an Army officer. The film also features Chitrangada Singh in a key role.

Based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces—one of the rare border confrontations marked by hand-to-hand combat—the film is expected to hit theatres in 2026.

In addition, Salman Khan also has Kick 2, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, lined up for release.