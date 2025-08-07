Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hridaan Chased By Paps, Internet Slams 'Creepy' Behaviour

×
COAL India Open 2025, Kensville Golf and Country Club

HomeEntertainmentHrithik Roshan’s Son Hridaan Chased By Paps, Internet Slams 'Creepy' Behaviour

A video of Hrithik Roshan’s son Hridaan being chased by paparazzi has sparked outrage online, with users slamming the intrusive behaviour and calling it “harassment” and “creepy.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 06:25 PM (IST)

A recent video featuring Hrithik Roshan’s younger son Hridaan has sparked a wave of outrage online. The clip shows the teenager visibly distressed as he tries to avoid a swarm of paparazzi, who began tailing him the moment he stepped out of a building. The incident has triggered a wider debate around media ethics and the privacy of celebrity children.

Hridaan’s disturbing run-in with paparazzi

In the now-viral video, Hridaan can be seen exiting a building when he’s suddenly called out by photographers. The teen, startled, immediately quickens his pace to avoid the cameras. As the photographers pursue him, one is heard saying, “Pakad isko (Get hold of him),” while Hridaan makes a dash for his car.

Inside the vehicle, the visibly upset teenager appears shaken by the uncalled-for attention. The clip, widely shared on platforms like Reddit, has sparked fury among users, many of whom condemned the behaviour as intrusive and disturbing.

Paps running after Hrithik's son Hridaan as he tried to avoid being spotted
byu/WolfAffectionatefk inBollyBlindsNGossip

Social media reacts

The video drew harsh criticism from netizens who were quick to call out the paparazzi for breaching boundaries. One Reddit user wrote, “Paps should be notified by the police against stalking esp minors,” while another said, “They should be notified for stalking period regardless of whether it is a minor or adult. Wish people took a stronger stance against these vultures.”

Another user expressed concern, saying, “Why would you run after a barely legal child like that!? He legit seemed a little scared and accosted.” A more furious comment read, “It's so uncomfortable to watch... Bilkul sharam nahin aa rahi inhe (they have no shame)... Bloody vultures.”

The incident struck a nerve for many, with comments like, “They are such creeps man,” and “Poor kid. I also remember the Internet being so creepy towards his looks as a minor, lots of weird comments from clearly middle-aged women. This is literally harassment.”

One user went as far as saying, “These paps should get jailed for this creepy behaviour, all this is so scary. Indian paps have no civic sense or respect to privacy. Every one with a camera phone roaming like paps.”

Comments poured in calling it “a crime,” “absolutely disgusting,” and “disturbing & disgusting.” Many pointed out how dangerous such behaviour could be for a young person and how it reinforces why several celebrity parents avoid revealing their children’s faces.

About Hridaan Roshan

Hridaan is the younger son of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and interior designer Sussanne Khan. The former couple tied the knot in 2000 and welcomed sons Hrehaan and Hridaan in 2006 and 2008 respectively. They separated in 2014 but have continued to co-parent amicably. While Hrithik is now in a relationship with actor Saba Azad, Sussanne is dating TV actor Arslan Goni.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
Hrithik Roshan
