Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentHrithik Roshan Meets Jackie Chan At A Hotel In Beverly Hills, Guess Its Room Tariff!

Hrithik Roshan Meets Jackie Chan At A Hotel In Beverly Hills, Guess Its Room Tariff!

Hrithik Roshan met his idol Jackie Chan in the US, humorously acknowledging their shared history of stunt-related injuries. He shared photos on Instagram with "Kung Fu Fighting" playing.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 11:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan had a fanboy moment of a lifetime when he met global action legend Jackie Chan during his stay in the United States. Expressing his admiration with a humorous touch, Hrithik said that his “broken bones look up to” Jackie’s — a tribute to the countless stunts both stars have performed throughout their careers.

Hrithik Roshan’s Fanboy Moment with Jackie Chan

On Monday morning, Hrithik shared two pictures on Instagram, capturing his meeting with Jackie Chan outside the Maybourne Beverly Hills, one of Los Angeles’ most elite addresses. Both icons looked effortlessly stylish in casual wear, smiling for the camera as they shared a warm moment. To complete his tribute, Hrithik added the iconic track “Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas to the post.

“Fancy meeting you here sir @jackiechan My broken bones look up to your broken bones. Forever and always,” Hrithik captioned the post.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

A Lavish Stay at Maybourne Beverly Hills

Hrithik and his girlfriend Saba Azad are currently vacationing at the luxurious Maybourne Beverly Hills, where room prices start at over ₹1 lakh per night (approximately $1,200).

Known for its unmatched elegance, the five-star property offers panoramic city views, marble bathrooms, and personalized butler service. It’s a favorite among international celebrities and luxury travelers seeking privacy and sophistication in the heart of Beverly Hills.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Maybourne Beverly Hills (@themaybournebh)

Cozy Moments with Saba in the US

The couple recently shared a series of romantic pictures from their getaway. Dressed in cozy winter wear, Hrithik and Saba were seen embracing during a scenic walk. Their collaborative post was captioned, “Nothing better than winter walking,” capturing the essence of their peaceful retreat.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Hrithik’s OTT Debut as a Producer with Storm

On the work front, Hrithik is gearing up for his OTT debut as a producer with the upcoming thriller series “Storm”, in collaboration with Prime Video. Set in Mumbai, the show is expected to go on floors soon.

Created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the filmmaker behind Tabbar and Fire in the Mountains, the series promises a gritty, intense narrative, as reported by Variety.

Directorial Debut with Krrish 4

Hrithik is also stepping into direction with Krrish 4, the next chapter of his beloved superhero franchise. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan, will see Hrithik juggling dual roles — as actor and director. Shooting is slated to begin early next year.

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 11:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hrithik Roshan Jackie Chan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
Cities
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge
Cities
TVK Chief Vijay Meets Families Of Karur Stampede Victims A Month After Tragedy
TVK Chief Vijay Meets Families Of Karur Stampede Victims A Month After Tragedy
World
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet: '100% Tariffs Off The Table'
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget