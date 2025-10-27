Hrithik Roshan Meets Jackie Chan At A Hotel In Beverly Hills, Guess Its Room Tariff!

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan had a fanboy moment of a lifetime when he met global action legend Jackie Chan during his stay in the United States. Expressing his admiration with a humorous touch, Hrithik said that his “broken bones look up to” Jackie’s — a tribute to the countless stunts both stars have performed throughout their careers.

Hrithik Roshan’s Fanboy Moment with Jackie Chan

On Monday morning, Hrithik shared two pictures on Instagram, capturing his meeting with Jackie Chan outside the Maybourne Beverly Hills, one of Los Angeles’ most elite addresses. Both icons looked effortlessly stylish in casual wear, smiling for the camera as they shared a warm moment. To complete his tribute, Hrithik added the iconic track “Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas to the post.

“Fancy meeting you here sir @jackiechan My broken bones look up to your broken bones. Forever and always,” Hrithik captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

A Lavish Stay at Maybourne Beverly Hills

Hrithik and his girlfriend Saba Azad are currently vacationing at the luxurious Maybourne Beverly Hills, where room prices start at over ₹1 lakh per night (approximately $1,200).

Known for its unmatched elegance, the five-star property offers panoramic city views, marble bathrooms, and personalized butler service. It’s a favorite among international celebrities and luxury travelers seeking privacy and sophistication in the heart of Beverly Hills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Maybourne Beverly Hills (@themaybournebh)

Cozy Moments with Saba in the US

The couple recently shared a series of romantic pictures from their getaway. Dressed in cozy winter wear, Hrithik and Saba were seen embracing during a scenic walk. Their collaborative post was captioned, “Nothing better than winter walking,” capturing the essence of their peaceful retreat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Hrithik’s OTT Debut as a Producer with Storm

On the work front, Hrithik is gearing up for his OTT debut as a producer with the upcoming thriller series “Storm”, in collaboration with Prime Video. Set in Mumbai, the show is expected to go on floors soon.

Created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the filmmaker behind Tabbar and Fire in the Mountains, the series promises a gritty, intense narrative, as reported by Variety.

Directorial Debut with Krrish 4

Hrithik is also stepping into direction with Krrish 4, the next chapter of his beloved superhero franchise. The film, produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan, will see Hrithik juggling dual roles — as actor and director. Shooting is slated to begin early next year.