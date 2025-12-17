Homebound Storms Into The 2026 Oscars Shortlist, Leaving Karan Johar 'Overwhelmed And Speechless'

Director Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, has taken a major leap on the global stage by earning a spot on the shortlist for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The announcement has sparked an outpouring of emotion, especially from filmmaker Karan Johar, who admits he is struggling to put his feelings into words as the film inches closer to Oscar glory.

At its heart, Homebound tells the story of Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), two childhood friends bound by ambition and circumstance. Their shared dream of joining the police force becomes a defining force in their lives, shaping choices, friendships, and futures in ways they never imagined.

From Cannes To The Oscars: Homebound’s Remarkable Global Journey

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its shortlists across 12 categories on Tuesday. In the highly competitive International Feature Film race, 15 films from around the world have advanced to the shortlist. From this group, only five will ultimately secure final nominations.

Alongside Homebound, the shortlist includes Argentina’s Belén, Brazil’s The Secret Agent, France’s It Was Just an Accident, Germany’s Sound of Falling, Iraq’s The President’s Cake, Japan’s Kokuho, Jordan’s All That’s Left of You, Norway’s Sentimental Value, Palestine’s Palestine 36, South Korea’s No Other Choice, Spain’s Sirât, Switzerland’s Late Shift, Taiwan’s Left-Handed Girl, and Tunisia’s The Voice of Hind Rajab.

The final nominations will be revealed on January 22, 2026. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 15, with comedian Conan O’Brien returning as host.

Karan Johar Reacts To Homebound’s Oscar Shortlist

The milestone moment was first shared by Dharma Movies on social media, where the production house posted the film’s poster along with a message of gratitude.

Soon after, Karan Johar took to Instagram to reflect on the journey of Homebound and celebrate the team behind it. Overwhelmed and emotional, he wrote that he felt "proud, elated and over the moon" watching the film’s path unfold.

Calling the project a privilege for Dharma Movies, Johar thanked director Neeraj Ghaywan for turning long-held dreams into reality. From its debut at Cannes to its presence on the Oscar shortlist, he described the experience as nothing short of overwhelming. He also extended heartfelt appreciation to the cast, crew, and collaborators, signing off with optimism for what lies ahead. Homebound is currently streaming on Netflix India.

About The Movie

Homebound centers on the enduring friendship between Shoaib and Chandan, two young men navigating duty, aspiration, and the weight of expectation in contemporary India. Janhvi Kapoor adds emotional resonance to the narrative, deepening a story rooted in loyalty, responsibility, and the quiet struggles of youth.

The film premiered on Netflix on November 21 and has since earned widespread acclaim at film festivals and award platforms. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, the project is co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier. Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar serve as executive producers.

After making its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Homebound was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film draws inspiration from journalist Basharat Peer’s article Taking Amrit Home, also known as A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway, a real-life story that lends the film its emotional depth and haunting authenticity.