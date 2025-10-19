Travis Scott India Concert 2025 Delhi: Fans Share Videos Of Empty Seats And Dull Crowd

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







US rapper Travis Scott made his highly anticipated India debut on Saturday, October 18, performing CIRCUS MAXIMUS at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. Despite the sold-out ticket status, videos shared by attendees suggest a contrasting experience, showing empty seats, a slow-moving crowd, and long delays.

Fans Share Mixed Reactions

A woman posted a video of herself enjoying the concert alone while the surrounding crowd remained mostly inactive. She wrote, “Main akele vibe karke kkitna bacha paugi travis? Sach toh ye hai ki crowd of concert dono dead the,” adding, “i already know he doesn’t wanna show up on 19th now.”

Fans quickly reacted to her post. Comments included: “Travis bhai ke liye bura lagrha,” and “Hope Mumbai concert won’t be like this 😭 why tf people just standin’ there for whatttttt ?! Why’d they even bought the tix bruhhhhhhh, Someone who knows trav could’ve got em.”

Another user noted organizational issues, saying, “Can't just blame people lol, organisers should have picked a better date and prevented ticket scalping.”

Some fans shared videos of people sitting and even dozing off due to the long wait, highlighting the lack of energy in seated areas.

Standing Areas Brought More Energy

Despite the lackluster seated crowd, the standing Gold and Silver sections reportedly had a livelier vibe. Fans posted clips of mosh pits and high-energy performances of songs like FE!N. One attendee commented,

“I hate to break it to you but silver standing was full rage idk what shi you been upto.”

Security and Future Plans

Over 3,400 personnel, including 1,600 private security staff and 1,200–1,800 Delhi Police officers, were deployed to ensure smooth operations for the two-day concert.

Travis Scott is set to perform next in Mumbai on November 19, where fans are hoping for a more energetic response.