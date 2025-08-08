Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sydney Sweeney’s Mystery Role In Devil Wears Prada 2 Has Fans Talking Amid Ad Fallout

Sydney Sweeney was seen on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set in NYC alongside Emily Blunt, sparking mixed reactions amid ongoing ad controversy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 01:58 PM (IST)

Actor Sydney Sweeney has been spotted on the New York City set of The Devil Wears Prada 2, igniting a wave of chatter among fans and critics alike. 

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cast 

Filming is currently underway in Manhattan, where the 27-year-old was seen stepping out of a trailer near co-star Emily Blunt on Wednesday. The highly anticipated sequel, directed by David Frankel, is based on Lauren Weisberger’s book Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, the follow-up to the 2006 blockbuster. Blunt will reprise her role as Emily Charlton, with the film set to release on May 1, 2026.

American Eagle Ad Fallout Continues 

Sweeney’s sighting comes amid a swirl of controversy over her recent American Eagle advertisement, which featured the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.” The campaign faced backlash online, with critics claiming it promoted eugenics. The debate even drew in the White House and former U.S. President Donald Trump. While the White House defended the ad, Trump praised it as “fantastic” after learning the Euphoria star is a registered Republican.

Speculation Over Her Role 

As for her role in the film, details remain under wraps. Sydney Sweeney’s casual on-set look—a hoodie pulled tight over her head in the rainy Manhattan weather—has fueled speculation she may be trying to keep her character a secret. Industry insiders suggest she could be making a cameo appearance, explaining the low-profile approach.

If confirmed, Sweeney would join a star-studded cast for the sequel to the iconic fashion dramedy, which famously starred Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the original. With filming in full swing and curiosity over Sweeney’s role growing, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about movie events of 2026.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sydney Sweeney
