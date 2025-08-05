Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodScarlett Johansson-Adam Driver Fight Scene From Marriage Story Used To Scare Off Wolves In Oregon

A heated argument from Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver's "Marriage Story" is now repurposed as a wolf deterrent for cattle protection in Oregon.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 02:25 PM (IST)

In an unusual twist of art imitating life—or perhaps influencing it—the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has turned to a dramatic scene from Hollywood to tackle a real-world issue. A fierce argument between Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver from their 2019 Oscar-nominated film Marriage Story is now being used as a tool to protect livestock from wolves in Oregon.

Hollywood Yelling to ward off wolves

According to The Wall Street Journal, USDA cowhands in Oregon are using drones equipped with thermal cameras and loudspeakers to ward off predators at night. The system detects wolves in the area and immediately blasts a series of alarming sounds—including fireworks, gunshots, and intense human arguments. One of those audio clips is the now-iconic fight between Johansson and Driver, where their characters emotionally unravel during a painful discussion about their divorce.

Strategy Behind the Sounds

A USDA district supervisor from Oregon told WSJ, "I need wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad." The strategy, sometimes referred to as "wolf hazing," aims to associate human presence with danger in the minds of the wolves. This intervention follows a devastating period during which 11 cattle were killed in just 20 days. Since the implementation of the new sound-based deterrents, that number has dropped dramatically to only two losses over 85 days.

The Film That Keeps on Giving

Directed by Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story was praised for its raw portrayal of a crumbling marriage, earning six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and acting nods for both Johansson and Driver. The emotional intensity of the film’s dialogue has now found an unexpected second life—playing a surprising role in wildlife management.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
