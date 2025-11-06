Sir Anthony Hopkins Loses Everything In California Wildfires, Says He’s Thankful To Be Alive

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodSir Anthony Hopkins Loses Everything In California Wildfires, Says He’s Thankful To Be Alive

Sir Anthony Hopkins reveals he lost everything in the California wildfires but remains grateful that he and his wife Stella escaped unharmed with their cats.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 07:41 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Acting legend Sir Anthony Hopkins has shared that he "lost everything" in the devastating wildfires in California earlier this year.

‘The Silence of The Lambs’ star was among the most famous faces caught up in the disaster back in January when his home in the Pacific Palisades burned to the ground, but he remains thankful he and his wife, Stella, were away at the time and their beloved pet cats were not caught up in the disaster, reports ‘Female First UK’.

He told ‘The Guardian’ newspaper, "It was a bit of a calamity. We’re thankful that no one was hurt, and we got our cats and our little family into the clear. We lost everything, but you think, ‘Oh well, at least we are alive’. I feel sorry for the thousands of people who have been really affected. People who were way past retirement age, and had worked hard over the years and now … nothing”.

The acclaimed film star has lived in the US for decades and he insisted he has no regrets about making his home in California despite the dangers.

He said, "(People said) 'Are you selling out?’ I said, ‘No, I just like the climate and to get a suntan’. But I like Los Angeles. I’ve had a great life here”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 87-year-old actor and his wife are now renting a property in nearby Brentwood and they are selling off the site of their former home at a loss.

Hopkins splashed out $6.6 million for one house in Pacific Palisades in 2018 and then bought the neighbouring property for $6 million the following year to combine them into one huge estate, but he recently put the plots up for sale for a total of $6.4 million.

The two properties will again be divided, with what was originally the pricier home, complete with a swimming pool, listed for $2.55 million and the other priced at $3.85 million.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 07:41 AM (IST)
