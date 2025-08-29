Hollywood’s favorite couple, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, have become the subject of fresh speculation after eagle-eyed fans noticed the absence of a birthday post for Lively this year. The omission, coupled with fewer recent appearances of the actress on Reynolds’ Instagram feed, has fueled rumors of trouble in paradise.

Did Ryan Reynolds Really Remove Blake Lively’s Pictures?

While social media chatter suggested Reynolds may have deleted or archived old posts featuring his wife, the truth appears less dramatic. Lively’s photos and appearances still exist on his Instagram — though fans must scroll back to 2024 and earlier to spot them.

The speculation intensified after YouTuber Daily Dose of Dana released a video on August 27, 2025, noting that although Lively wished Reynolds a happy birthday via Instagram Stories, the actor did not return the gesture publicly. Instead, Reynolds continued promoting Wrexham A.F.C., the soccer club he co-owns with Rob McElhenney.

The Last Time Blake Featured on His Instagram

According to Dana’s review, the last major post featuring Blake Lively was uploaded on July 22, 2024. In it, Reynolds, donning his Deadpool costume, shared a lighthearted kiss with his wife alongside clips from Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

Since then, Lively’s presence on his page has been limited to a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in a Wrexham promotional video. Dana even cited AI tool Grok, which confirmed that Reynolds’ most recent dedicated post about Lively was on August 25, 2024.

Fans Continue to Speculate

The rumors have only gained traction given Lively’s recent involvement in a legal feud with actor Justin Baldoni, which has kept her in headlines. With Reynolds staying quiet about his wife on Instagram, fans are split between assuming something is amiss and dismissing the issue as over-analysis of celebrity social media.

For now, Lively’s presence remains intact in Reynolds’ older posts, but whether the actor will silence speculation with a new post — or allow the rumors to grow — remains to be seen.