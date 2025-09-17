Robert Redford Dies At 89: Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Pay Tributes

Legendary Hollywood actor-director Robert Redford, best known for classics like 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid', 'The Sting', and 'All the President’s Men', passed away peacefully in his sleep at his Utah residence. He was 89. The news was confirmed by Cindi Berger, CEO of Rogers & Cowan PMK, in a statement to the New York Times, as reported by Variety.

The Indian film industry was quick to react, with several Bollywood celebrities expressing sorrow and admiration for the icon. Kareena Kapoor Khan paid tribute on her Instagram story by sharing a quote from Redford: “Storytelling is important. Part of human continuity” and added a heartfelt note: “In Power Legend.”

Veteran actress Soni Razdan also mourned his passing with a picture and a broken heart emoji on her story.

Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Others Share Emotional Tributes

Global star Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of the late actor on her Instagram Story, simply writing, “Icon” accompanied by a sad face and folded hands emoji.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actress Nargis Fakhri joined in, posting photos of Redford across their social media platforms. Meanwhile, actor Anil Kapoor penned an emotional note on X (formerly Twitter), reminiscing about Redford's most memorable roles.

"Rest in peace, Robert Redford. From Barefoot in the Park to The Great Gatsby, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting and all the films in between--he was one of the most beautiful, captivating men ever. His personality, that legendary jawline, that smile... beyond compare," Kapoor wrote.

A Career That Shaped American Cinema

Robert Redford’s career began in the late 1950s, balancing television roles in shows like Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Perry Mason, and The Twilight Zone with New York theatre productions including Tall Story and Barefoot in the Park.

His breakout came with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969), where he played the Sundance Kid opposite Paul Newman. The film went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year. He later reunited with Newman for The Sting, which further cemented his superstar status.

Redford transitioned to directing with Ordinary People (1980), which won four Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Picture. His later appearances included Avengers: Endgame, A Walk in the Woods, and The Old Man & the Gun.

He also left a significant mark behind the scenes, founding the Sundance Institute and Festival, which became a launchpad for independent filmmakers.

A Personal Life Marked by Tragedy and Resilience

Redford was married to Lola Van Wagenen and shared four children with her—Scott, who tragically passed away in infancy, and Shauna, James, and Amy. He later married Sibylle Szaggars Redford in 2009.

He faced personal heartbreak early in life, losing his mother after a complicated pregnancy during his teenage years.

End of an Era

With a legacy spanning over six decades, Robert Redford leaves behind not only an unmatched filmography but also a cultural footprint that transcends borders. From Hollywood to Bollywood, the world pauses to remember a true cinematic pioneer.