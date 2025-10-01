Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Call It Quits After Nearly 20 Years Of Marriage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has officially filed for divorce from her husband, country singer Keith Urban, ending nearly two decades of marriage. The Academy Award-winning actress submitted the divorce papers in Nashville on September 30, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The filing comes just a day after reports emerged that the couple had been living separately, sparking speculation about the state of their marriage.

A Love Story That Began in 2005

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, first crossed paths at a Los Angeles gala in 2005 and tied the knot a year later in June 2006. Over the years, the couple became one of Hollywood’s most admired pairings, raising two daughters together,Sunday Rose (17) and Faith Margaret (14).

The actress had previously spoken warmly about her relationship, telling PEOPLE in 2024:

“So lucky that I have Keith who’s just my love, my deep, deep love.”

Kidman also credited her husband for supporting her through high-pressure moments, including appearances at the Met Gala.

Rumblings of Trouble Behind the Scenes

Despite their united front in public, reports suggest that cracks had been forming in the marriage. Sources revealed that Kidman had been “fighting to save the marriage” and leaned heavily on her sister Antonia and other family members for emotional support.

The pair had also spent much of the summer apart, Kidman was filming Practical Magic 2 in London while Urban toured internationally with his High and Alive World Tour. Their separate lives only added to the growing speculation that their relationship was under strain.

From Anniversary Posts to Divorce Papers

Just three months ago, Kidman marked the couple’s 19th wedding anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post, writing:

“Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️ @KeithUrban.”

However, insiders say the couple had already been living apart, with one source explaining that the split “really hasn’t been a secret.” While some close to Kidman believed she wanted to save the marriage, others claimed that Urban’s circle had long viewed the separation as inevitable.

As of now, representatives for both Kidman and Urban have not issued official statements on the divorce proceedings.