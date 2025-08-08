Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodMaterialists OTT Release: Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson And Chris Evans Rom-Com Hits Streaming Soon

Celine Song’s Materialists, starring Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson, and Chris Evans, hits Prime Video India — but only as a rental, not free to stream.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 02:25 PM (IST)

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Celine Song, who made waves with Past Lives, returns with her latest project Materialists — a sharp, stylish romantic drama laced with wit, emotional tension, and an irresistible love triangle. Featuring an A-list cast of Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson, and Chris Evans, the film dives into the complexities of modern relationships, the allure of choice, and the hidden costs of love.

Materialists Heads To OTT

Originally released in theatres on June 13, the film is now available to watch in India — but with a catch. Instead of being part of the regular subscription library, Materialists is currently available for rent only on Amazon Prime Video India. The platform confirmed the update with the post: “Everything comes with a price, including love. #MaterialistsOnPrime, Rent Now.”

Set in New York, the story follows Lucy (Dakota Johnson), a fashionable and accomplished matchmaker with an unmatched talent for pairing couples — except when it comes to her own love life. While attending the wedding of a couple she introduced, she meets Harry (Pedro Pascal), the wealthy brother of the groom, who is instantly smitten.

Complications arise when Lucy unexpectedly runs into her ex-boyfriend John (Chris Evans), a struggling actor now working as a waiter at the same event. What follows is a tug-of-war between the heart and the bank account, forcing Lucy to face the question: should love be priceless, or does security matter just as much?

Celine Song’s screenplay draws from her personal experience as a matchmaker in New York City during the 2010s. 

Box Office Success Meets Streaming Debut

With a production budget of $20 million, Materialists has earned over $62 million worldwide. Critics have praised its blend of heartfelt storytelling, clever humour, and strong performances, cementing it as a thoughtful exploration of romance in the modern age. Now, its arrival on streaming — albeit via rental — gives Indian audiences a fresh chance to experience this emotional rollercoaster.

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 02:23 PM (IST)
