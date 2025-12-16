Leaked Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Hints At Comeback Of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers

A leaked promotional teaser for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday has sent social media into overdrive, revealing the return of a character many fans believed had completed his journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Avengers: Doomsday is still more than a year away from release, the studio has quietly begun laying the groundwork for its marketing campaign. The film has already drawn attention for bringing Robert Downey Jr back to the MCU — not as Iron Man, but as the villain Doctor Doom.

Although Marvel had planned to screen short teasers before Avatar: Fire and Ash in cinemas this week, one clip surfaced online early and quickly went viral.

Steve Rogers’ return revealed

The leaked footage opens with a mysterious figure riding a motorcycle through empty streets. Once home, the character reaches for an old, familiar superhero suit. Moments later, the camera reveals Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, followed by a caption that reads: “Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

Evans last appeared in the franchise in Avengers: Endgame (2019), after which he publicly maintained that his time as Captain America had ended. Since then, Sam Wilson — played by Anthony Mackie — officially took on the Captain America mantle and led his own film, Brave New World, earlier this year.

Fans divided over the reveal

The apparent comeback has sparked mixed reactions online. While many celebrated Evans’ return, others criticised the decision, arguing that it undermines the MCU’s long-term investment in Sam Wilson’s character.

However, the teaser itself offers subtle clues that suggest otherwise. Steve Rogers is never referred to as Captain America, and he is shown holding his child with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), hinting at a man who may be reluctant to return to battle. By implication, Wilson remains firmly positioned as Captain America.

A massive crossover in the making

Sources indicate Marvel is planning a staggered reveal strategy, with three teasers expected ahead of a full trailer showcasing the film’s enormous ensemble. Alongside established Avengers, the film will reportedly integrate characters from Fantastic Four and the long-awaited X-Men lineup.

Actors tipped to return under the X-Men banner include Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn and James Marsden. Marvel regained the film rights to the franchise following Disney’s acquisition of Fox in March 2019.

Russo brothers call it their biggest film yet

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have already hinted at the scale of what lies ahead. “This movie is, to say the least, a big one for us,” they said during a presentation at Disney’s D23 convention in August. “We are bringing together so many of your favourite heroes to face one of the greatest threats to the MCU.”

Echoing the sentiment, Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd added, “We’re surrounded by jaw-dropping sets and some truly incredible talent, many of whom you just saw teased in that great video.”

Robert Downey Jr returns — as Doctor Doom

One of the film’s biggest talking points remains Robert Downey Jr’s return to the MCU, seven years after Endgame. This time, the actor steps into the role of Doctor Doom, positioning himself as a central threat in the franchise’s next phase.

The cast also includes returning MCU staples Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Letitia Wright (Shuri).

Evans on stepping away from the Avengers

Before the teaser leak reignited speculation, Evans had spoken candidly about not being part of the project. Reflecting on his absence, he told ScreenRant, “It’s sad to not be back with the band, but I’m sure they’re doing something incredible, and I’m sure it’s going to be that much harder when it comes out, and you feel like you weren’t invited to the party,” he said.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for a global theatrical release on December 18, 2026.