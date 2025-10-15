Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kylie Jenner Makes Music Debut With Terror Jr's 'Fourth Strike'

Kylie Jenner made her official music debut, rapping on Terror Jr's "Fourth Strike," a follow-up to their song "3 Strikes" where she appeared in the video.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kylie Jenner has officially stepped into the music world. The reality star and entrepreneur lent her vocals to the pop duo Terror Jr’s new single, “Fourth Strike”, marking her first official feature in a song.

Kylie Jenner Makes Her Music Debut

The track comes as a follow-up to Terror Jr’s 2016 hit “3 Strikes”, in which Kylie appeared in the music video to promote her Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses. The new release also coincides with the launch of her upcoming cosmetics collection on October 18.

Kylie Shares Her Excitement on Instagram

After the song dropped, Jenner shared her excitement on Instagram with photos and clips of herself recording: “AHHHHHH!!!!!! FOURTH STRIKE!!! terror jr ft KING KYLIE!!!!! OUT NOW EVERYWHERE! What is happening!!! There was a little rumor 10 years ago that I was the one actually singing on 3 Strikes! It wasn’t me (wish it was) so I had the idea to come together for Fourth Strike and it would actually be ME FEATURED!"

She continued, "@terror.jr thank you for making another perfect song and for trusting me to actually ft on this! I was soooooo nervous but so grateful. @thacarterb I couldn’t have done it without you thank you for setting me up with such an amazing team @bschoudel @kshmr and @jbach !! & my baby @makeupbyariel !!!!! for supporting me and loving me. GO STREAM NOW LINKS IN MY STORYYY.”

Kylie’s Rapping in ‘Fourth Strike’

In the song, Kylie can be heard rapping: “One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right. Do it on purpose just to see how it ends.”

The track concludes with her whispering the phrase “King Kylie.”

Kylie Jenner’s Acting Debut on the Horizon

Music isn’t Kylie’s only new venture. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will make her acting debut in The Moment, an upcoming film by Charli XCX. The movie also stars Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Rachel Sennott, and Alexander Skarsgård and is expected to release next year.

Stream ‘Fourth Strike’ Now

Fans can stream the track on all major platforms. Kylie’s collaboration with Terror Jr marks a bold new chapter in her career, combining her love for music with her entrepreneurial spirit.

 

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
Kylie Jenner
