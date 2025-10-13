Justin Trudeau And Katy Perry Spotted Kissing On Yacht Amid Dating Rumours

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop superstar Katy Perry have fueled dating speculation after being seen sharing an intimate moment aboard a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. Photos of the encounter have quickly gone viral on social media, Daily Mail reported.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau seen hugging and cuddling

In the images, Perry, 40, is seen in a chic one-piece swimsuit on the deck of her 24-metre yacht, the Caravelle, while Trudeau, 53, sports casual jeans. The pair are captured hugging and cuddling, with one snapshot showing Trudeau planting a kiss on Perry’s cheek.

A witness told the Daily Mail, “She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out.” The source added, “I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm, and I immediately realised it was Justin Trudeau.”

How Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dating rumours started

The duo was first spotted together publicly in July when they took a stroll with a dog before dining at Montreal’s Le Violon, just a month after Perry announced her split from Orlando Bloom. The singer shares a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, with Bloom. Trudeau, meanwhile, finalised his separation from wife Sophie Grégoire in 2023, ending an 18-year marriage. The former PM has three children with Grégoire: sons Xavier, 17, Hadrien, 11, and daughter Ella-Grace, 16. Despite the sightings, both Perry and Trudeau have yet to comment on the reports.

Trudeau was also spotted attending Perry’s Lifetime Tour at Montreal’s Bell Centre, just two days after their meal together in the city. Earlier this year, Trudeau stepped down after a decade in office, bringing the former PM’s long political career to a close.